Autumn is here in sunny Florida. We do not get to see the fall changes in leaves that delight many northerners with the burst of yellow, brick red and orange. The only orange seen here is the juice in our glasses each morning. However, we have started our fall Venice Area Birding Association field trips.
Our first trip of the fall season is always in October (even if it is 94 degrees), and we usually go to the Laurel Landfill. People usually think it’s strange taking a group of nature-loving birders to the dump. However, we find a fair amount of varied species at this site.
As we approached the landfill, we sighted several great egrets in a distance out on the wetlands. Sadly, we missed seeing the flock of turkeys that usually strut around on the approach road. We met with the rest of the group and everyone chose to pile into Don’s birdmobile. Brenda followed as she had to depart early.
We had barely started our slow drive along the road before we pulled over for a lengthy stop to scan the huge field and the first pond. Another great egret was sighted feeding at the pond edge. Our binoculars were key to sighting four bald eagles. One immature was flying over the hill and three others (two mature and one immature) were resting in a naked tree. Hundreds of laughing gulls were in a huge flock circling over the hill.
Several wood storks flew low along the grass. We always see deer racing through the grass, and this time was no different — we watched a small herd disappear into the woods. Brenda and I were listening to meadowlarks in the distance; however, we could not spot them. Eagle-eye Celia did spot two in the very far distance and everyone was delighted.
We slowly moved on to the next pond, where a red-shouldered hawk was perched on top of a telephone pole and looking for his breakfast. We also had a meeting with several sandhill cranes. The cranes are always fun to watch. Three white ibis were plunging their beaks into the muck at the water’s edge. A little blue heron popped out of the reeds.
A flock of small warblers were flitting through the tall reeds along the road. We identified them as yellow-rumps, or, as some call them, butter-butts because of the noticeable bright yellow patch on the butt. We also saw a few palm warblers. A fly-by landed on the pond edge and was identified as a tri-colored heron. Brenda reported she heard a white-eyed vireo along the drive.
We were wondering why we were not spotting loggerhead shrikes when suddenly one flew past. The loggerhead is the only shrike species we have here in Florida, and one of just two in the U.S. Shrikes are also called butcherbirds because of their habit of impaling insects and other small prey on thorns and barbed wire fences.
For about 10 minutes we all were looking at a dark lump in the reeds across one of the ponds. It looked like a duck. The annoying lump would not move out of the reeds for a positive ID; however, we all agreed its actions were much like a moorhen. As we rounded the bend we came upon a tree that seemed to be growing blue jays. They were the only blue jays we sighted, and all of them were in this one dead tree. A few more sandhill cranes were foraging along the side of the road with some cattle egret friends.
From a distance, we spotted what we thought was an American kestrel. As we approached, we realized the coloring was not right. The bird’s back was grey and the striping on the chest was heavy and vertical. It turned out to be a merlin — even better! This falcon is a bit larger than a kestrel. The female is brown-backed and the male is gray.
Sitting on another pole near the merlin was a Florida light-phase red-shouldered hawk. We also were sighting American crows, fish crows and common grackles. We flushed out several green herons that flew into the thick reeds by the model plane field. Farther down the road, we saw a great egret — oddly, the only one of the day.
A large flock of swallows were seen flying over the field. They had russet coloration in the upper chest and throat area, so even in the distance we could see they were barn swallows. The usual enormous flock of black and turkey vultures (it is a landfill, after all) was spiraling around, riding on rising thermal currents.
Several of the crowd started groaning about it being time for brunch. I took that as a message it was time to move on. As we left, we noticed thousands of tiny white butterflies about the size of my thumbnail. They flitted through the grass like little flying sequins. It was quite a sight and our butterfly person, Jackie, could not identify them. They would not sit still for a good photo. Alas, we still don’t know what these interesting little fluttering butterflies were.
We had a wonderful day, catching up with our snowbird friends and chatting about our birding day over a delightful brunch at Eggstraordinaire in Nokomis. Here’s to a good start to a great birding season!
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
