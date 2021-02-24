If you’re a dog lover, watching a dog playing at the beach is just awesome. No kid ever had more fun racing through wet sand, digging holes, barking at seagulls, running away from waves only to bravely turn and chase them back into the sea.
I love dogs. My wife and I have two that are family members. But I also have a deep passion and respect for wild creatures, and there are times and places when the two simply are not compatible. When that’s the case, I recognize that the wild ones have to be where they are, but the dog does not — and so the dog is not.
Seabird nesting season has now begun (it officially started Feb. 15, as if the birds kept calendars). These birds are able to raise their young only in certain locations. Specifically, they need beaches that are predator-free, or at least as predator-free as possible. For many thousands of years, the ideal areas have been the shores of barrier islands, particularly near the passes.
Islands host a lot fewer predators because it’s a lot harder for them to survive. They don’t have freezers or smokers, so they can’t stock up when food is plentiful. Instead, they starve when it gets scarce. That’s why seabirds all over the world choose islands as rookeries. Along the Florida coast, the islands are close to the mainland (and mainland predators), but some protection is better than none.
Once you make some babies, you’ve got to keep them fed. For birds, which grow to adult size in just a few weeks, it takes an enormous amount of food to keep them satiated. If you’re a fish-eater, nest sites near passes between inshore and offshore waters make more sense for the same reason that so many gamefish are drawn to the same waters: Lots of bait, and strong current makes it easier to catch.
There are not a lot of such places along Charlotte County’s shoreline. Actually, a quick peek at a map confirms there are only two: Gasparilla Pass and Stump Pass. And only the north end of Stump Pass offers a wide sandy stretch without human habitation. That makes it the most important nesting beach in the county.
When you go out to Stump Pass, you’ll find that temporary fencing, stakes, string, flagging and educational signs have been placed around the area where birds nest in the highest density. You may also find these on other local beaches as well — any place the birds have chosen to nest (and they pick their own sites, no matter how logical some other place might seem to you or me).
Within these areas, the most commonly seen birds are Wilson’s plovers, snowy plovers, American oystercatchers, least terns and black skimmers. Again, since birds do what they want, there may be others that turn up as well. But for all of these birds, our sunny sandy beaches are not just a pretty place to hang out — they’re critical habitat, absolutely necessary to the survival of their species.
That’s why I’m asking you to keep your dogs away from these areas. When birds sense predators around a nesting area, they leave (better to survive and have more kids later). When eggs or little nestling birds are left too long on the sand with no shade from their parents, they overheat and die.
Now, you may not think your tiny Maltiepoo is a predator. He’s hardly bigger than the birds! But what the birds see is not a harmless little lap doggie. They see a wolf. That is what natural selection has taught them to fear, and they fear it greatly. Even on a leash. Even in a stroller.
Your children, and grandchildren, and even your own curious self can also cause problems if you get too close. Photographers who want to capture the tenderness of parents and chicks use long lenses. Birders carry high-powered scopes, or at least binoculars.
Give these birds their space. There are lots of other places to take your dogs where they can have fun and be themselves. The birds have this place and no other.
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
