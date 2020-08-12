There are some birds that get no respect, even in the birding community. Red-winged blackbirds, common grackles, crows — most birders won’t even look at them. It’s like these birds are beneath them. I’m not really sure why they are thought less of than other birds. Maybe they’re too common, too annoying.
These are all common blackbirds in the family Icteridae. Maybe the problem is they don’t have flashy colors, because the only member of this family that I have actually seen people swoon over is the meadowlark, with its bright yellow and black feathers. And sometimes they will look at a yellow-headed blackbird with admiration.
Since I march to my own drummer, my love affair with these birds started many, many years ago. My adoration of the then-named purple grackle (now common grackle) was enormous. Grackle feathers shimmer in the sunlight, shining with a deep royal purple. The coloring always reminded me of the black patent leather Mary Jane shoes I wore as a child.
We have common grackles here, but we also see an abundance of boat-tailed grackles. These high-gloss birds are larger than their common cousins and tinged with an iridescent blue shine. They are about 14 inches in length with a long tail. The boat-tail is common along the Gulf state and up the east coast of the U.S. The female is one of the blackbirds that are not as recognizable, being nut-brown with chocolate-brown wings and back.
In addition, the amazing American crow (Corvidae family) was a fascinating creature. I was envious of people who had found an abandoned baby crow and raised it (this is illegal, of course). People have known about the high intelligence and creativity of crows for a long, long time. In addition to the American crow, we also see the fish crow here in Florida. It is a polite bird, because when you ask a question it will answer, “Uh-huh.”
Several years back, my birder friend Diane and I stood on the boardwalk at Green Cay Preserve in West Palm Beach. We were deeply fascinated by a magnificent male red-winged blackbird showing off its blazing crimson epaulets with the yellow fringe. The contrast against the glossy black feathers is quite striking. It was just singing away and unperturbed at the two admirers not willing to take a step and frighten it away.
This is a common midsize bird (about 9 inches in length), usually found in marshy areas. The camouflaged brown female is not so attractive. We believe the male’s beauty is to draw invaders away from the nest, while the female’s coloration keeps her and her babies hidden.
It is not unusual for beginning birders to misidentify the females of many of the blackbird species. The female has been mistaken many times for some rare sparrow or other unrelated bird. Diane and I had to move on and catch up with our group, and so we watched as our stunning admiral with his epaulets fly off into the wetlands.
When our Venice Area Birding Association group does the trip to the Nokomis landfill, we drive through and stop to listen for one of the best singing birds. Usually we hear the beautiful song of the eastern meadowlark before we actually sight it. Then the car train stops and everyone gets out while we scan the meadow, trying to find it. Someone will usually sight the bright yellow-breasted bird. In the fall, the black V-shaped necklace becomes a little mottled, but still a beautiful bird and always exciting to locate.
Bobolinks are one of the blackbird species we don’t have in our state. The last time I sighted the lovely bobolink was quite a few years back at Bombay Hook in Delaware, right at the entrance to the refuge. That’s one of the times birders slam their brakes and hope no one is behind them. I used to have a bumper sticker that read “I brake for birds.” Maybe that was helpful to keep cars at a distance.
Like the red-winged blackbird, bobolinks are sometimes is often mistaken for two different species as the male and female are quite the opposite in coloring. The male in breeding plumage is a spectacular black and white with a yellow skullcap. The female is brown and very streaky with a creamy yellowish background coloration. She also has a black streak high over each eye.
I still love the grackles and red-wings, even if they are bullies when they come to the feeders. Unfortunately, the tufted titmice and cardinals will have to sit back and wait their turn when the blackbirds come to visit.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
