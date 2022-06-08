In the past I haven’t been a fan of eating shark. However, I hadn’t cooked fresh shark before. There is a huge difference. I think that previously frozen shark tastes a little too strong for people who are used to eating fish like snapper or grouper. I was expecting to taste those same flavors with the fresh shark, but I have to say I was impressed with the flavor and texture.
As far as catching goes, I’ve only ever hooked into one shark on the sandbar where I like to fish. The shark wasn’t very big, but it was a good fight. The shark made a couple of good runs before it decided to let me start to control where it was going. When I finally got it to the surface and saw that it was a shark, I was glad it broke off because I was fishing from my kayak.
Obviously, I didn’t catch the shark I cooked — I had to buy it. I was glad I bought a couple pieces. I overcooked the first one, because I treated it like swordfish and left it on the grill too long. The steaks I had were about an inch thick and I thought they would take about 3 minutes on each side and it should be fine.
Wrong. I found out that I should have cooked it like tuna, because shark meat cooks pretty fast. It actually was done after being on the grill for 90 seconds per side during the second attempt.
After the steaks were grilled, I wondered what I should do with them. The first thing that came to mind was tacos. Who doesn’t like fish tacos? Just about every restaurant on or near the water around here has fish tacos of some sort on the menu. Must be a reason.
I wanted to add some real Florida flavor to my shark tacos. The Sunshine State has been a major citrus producer for generations, so I thought some kind of salsa with orange segments in it might be the way to go.
I didn’t have any fresh oranges on hand — but I did have mandarin oranges in a can, already segmented and ready to go. I grabbed the usual suspects that I use to make pico de gallo plus a couple small cans of the mandarins, and I began to chop.
After the salsa was finished, I put it back in the cooler to get it nice and cold. I like a little crunch in my tacos, and shredded cabbage is the way to go. Just use thinly sliced raw cabbage and then dress it with your favorite sauce.
If you’ve read my columns before, you won’t be surprised when I tell you I decided to make a cilantro aioli. It’s just like the other ones I make, with cilantro added while it’s in the food processor.
Fish tacos usually use soft tortillas, not the fried ones you often see with ground beef tacos. I went with flour tortillas, but corn tortillas would be fine too if you prefer them or have a problem with gluten.
I hope you try my shark tacos, because I was highly pleased with the way this recipe turned out. If shark isn’t your thing, you can substitute with a different kind of fish. But I have to say, if I had a constant source of fresh blacktip shark, I would have these shark tacos on the menu.
Chef Tim Spain is a Florida native and has years of experience cooking professionally, both in restaurants and in private settings. He offers private catering and personal culinary classes. For more info, visit ChefTimSpain.com or call 406-580-1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.