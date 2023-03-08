Once again, I was taken back in surprise when someone referred to a blue jay as a bluebird. How could anyone confuse a huge scolding loud blue jay with a sweet little timid eastern bluebird?

For many years back in Maryland, I monitored a huge bluebird trail in Prince George’s County. I had to drive my van down a dirt road and through a creek to access the acres of property, which was a horse pasture. The Prince George’s and Washington, D.C., police kept their horses there. In the heat of the summer, the pungently pastoral aroma could be overwhelming.


Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.

