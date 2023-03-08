Once again, I was taken back in surprise when someone referred to a blue jay as a bluebird. How could anyone confuse a huge scolding loud blue jay with a sweet little timid eastern bluebird?
For many years back in Maryland, I monitored a huge bluebird trail in Prince George’s County. I had to drive my van down a dirt road and through a creek to access the acres of property, which was a horse pasture. The Prince George’s and Washington, D.C., police kept their horses there. In the heat of the summer, the pungently pastoral aroma could be overwhelming.
However, regardless of the stench, I was there weekly during breeding season to check the nest boxes, counting eggs, repairing boxes and documenting it all. Sadly, after many years they sold this property and now there are many broken or damaged bluebird houses on this once beautiful piece of property.
Many years back, the eastern bluebird was in serious danger of going extinct. The bluebird trail was introduced, then popularized by Lawrence Zeleny, who was often referred to as the Father of Bluebirds (learn more at http://bit.ly/3XXdHRe). He founded the Northern American Bluebird Society, of which I am a lifetime member. Many people created bluebird trails and also erected boxes at their homes. It was definitely the salvation of this species.
Male bluebirds are a lovely bright blue with a pale belly and rusty red on the breast. The females are more bluish gray with a duller breast color. Both sexes are about 7 inches in length — much smaller than a blue jay, which is about 11 inches long. For a comparison that might be easier locally, bluebirds are the size of ground doves and blue jays are the size of mourning doves.
They will lay four to seven eggs, which are a deep teal to light blue color. Occasionally the eggs will be white. The female incubates the eggs about two weeks, and the young fledge within three weeks of hatching.
Bluebirds do show up here in Southwest Florida every now and then, but they’re not at all common. However, they are found across the rest of the eastern U.S. as far west as New Mexico and Montana. They prefer open fields with scattered trees for perching, and are very fond of cherry orchards.
They mostly eat insects and spiders, but berries and other small fruits make up a significant part of the diet. Some of the fruits they eat would be quite toxic to you and me, but they don’t bother these little birds a bit.
At my home back in Maryland, bluebirds nested in several of the boxes I put out for them. Chickadees loved these boxes also. Intrusive (and non-native) house sparrows also frequently move in, but I evicted them the second I saw them.
I lived in a bit of a remote area, with enough land to place several bluebird boxes around the house. From the moment I moved into that house, there were bluebirds. They were trying to nest in the mailbox. Before unpacking the first thing, I was at the hardware store buying bluebird boxes.
Over the years, several popular designs have flooded the market. Bluebird boxes are made specifically for them. The opening must be no larger than 1.5 inches so other larger birds cannot get in. Of course, in the wild, bluebirds will nest in any hole or opening they can find, but other more pushy birds often get the best spots.
Bluebirds are sweet little birds with a lovely song. They mate for life and they are wonderful parents to their young. One particular and recognizable bluebird couple stayed at my house year-round for many years. I felt like the grandmom protector, always checking the box they chose and keeping the sunflower seed feeders and meal worms supplied.
My refrigerator had a huge plastic bin in it with chopped apples. Thousands of mealworms thrived in this box, and this food item made the bluebirds happy (yes, I had a bunch of worms in the fridge — so what?). I would place the mealworms on a large clay plant tray. The male bluebird would bring the big fat fledglings and teach them how to eat.
When the feeder was empty, the male would tap on my window to inform as such, and I would place more in the tray. Since I had a business and was quite busy, there may have been no dinner ready for family, but I always had mealworms for the bluebirds during nesting season and also during cold and snowy winter months. Since they did not migrate south, fruits and insects were difficult for them to find.
So now you know, and you’ll never confuse a blue jay for the much smaller eastern bluebird. The next time you see a flash of blue go by the window, listen for the loud noisy characteristic squawking that blue jays make — one more giveaway that it’s not one of those sweet singing eastern bluebirds that I left behind when I moved here.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature (with a focus on birds, of course). For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, email her at Amberina@aol.com.
