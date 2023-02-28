Bill Hoag does more than take stunning photographs of Florida’s waterbirds. He uses social media to share his passion. Bill’s Instagram page has a growing number of followers, allowing all to enjoy these amazing creatures. He agreed to put down his camera for a moment and be interviewed for WaterLine.
Bill, first of all, thanks for sharing these incredible photographs of birds. You obviously love being outdoors.
Yeah, my dad took me on walks as a kid, while growing up in Cocoa, Florida. My mom is from Cuba, and she was a big force in getting us to move to a more rural area when I was young. We ended up having chickens and ducks on our property. That’s when I started paying attention to birds and their behavior.
Did anyone else help steer you in that direction?
A high school science teacher of mine led ecology tours and did some experiments with kids during summer breaks. He knew I loved to fish and told me fish were boring. He said birds were far more interesting. From then on, I shifted my interests.
When did photography become such a big part of your life?
Actually I was doing architectural photography at work. There were some wetlands nearby and I saw a bunch of wood storks hanging out. I started going over there and taking pictures of them. Pretty soon, I found out that standing in ankle-deep water waiting on the perfect shot was something I really enjoyed.
So you do this professionally?
No, I’m what you might call a “serious hobbyist.” Some people spend money on cars or golf. Instead of buying golf clubs, I buy lenses for my cameras.
With more than 28,000 followers on Instagram, your hobby is getting a lot of attention. What’s that like?
It’s incredible. During COVID, I knew my work was reaching people who couldn’t get outside. Of course, there are also those who aren’t physically able to stand and watch wildlife. This is my way of sharing the outdoors with them.
You do not sell your photographs.
I do not, although I’m asked about it all the time. Hopefully people will enjoy what I post through social media.
You could make a lot of money, though.
(Laughs) My wife always tells me that I would hate turning my fun little hobby into work.
One of the cool things about your Instagram page is that you post short videos along with photographs.
In “Instagram-speak,” those are called Reels and they are a great way to show birds’ behavior. I can tell when one is popular, because a 30 second reel might have several hours worth of views. That equates to a lot of people watching a reel of a particular subject.
Beyond the Instagram site you are aware of, I also moderate a “hub” called @best_birds_of_ig. A hub is just a group, in this case a group of amateur photographers, sharing a common passion for birds. Twice a day we will pick a still photo or a reel of a bird to feature for either the morning or evening, getting that photographer exposure to hundreds of thousands of people.
Your recent posts of reddish egrets are spectacular.
Yes, these are like mini documentaries. That 30-second video tells a story of a reddish egret displaying a unique behavior while looking for food. He’s extending his wings while foraging, hoping to confuse his prey while deciding on the best time to pounce.
Tremendous stuff! This is obviously not a hobby for someone who has trouble sitting still.
It takes a lot of time. I try to go out twice a week at a minimum. Patience is critical. Setting up takes time as well. I’ve got to keep track of my light and where the sun is positioned. A bird in flight will try to land on a nest like any airplane would — into the wind. I’ve got to be aware of all the environmental factors.
Is this a hobby that takes place primarily in the winter and spring?
It does slow down a bit in summer. Certain species leave, but then some of my favorites, swallow-tailed kites, arrive. If you know what’s coming, it’s a year-round hobby. I keep a detailed history on my computer as to the species I can expect during each season. But, yes, summer is tough, especially for the photographer.
Do you photograph only on the east coast of Florida?
No. I’ve done a lot of traveling to the west side of the state as well. I’ve enjoyed taking photographs in Sarasota and at the Venice Rookery. There’s a place called Wakodahatchee Wetlands in Palm Beach County; that’s certainly a great spot. And right here in Brevard County I have lots of wetlands to visit.
What’s your favorite wildlife subject to photograph?
There’s more than one. The Florida scrub-jay is endemic to Florida and a very inquisitive little guy. I’ve had one land on my head while photographing another. The reddish egret is the most active hunter out there. It looks like he puts on an elaborate dance while hunting for fish. It’s all done to confuse his prey. The species is also special because it was nearly wiped out during the feather trade of the 19th Century.
You obviously use sophisticated equipment to take these photos and short videos. Do you have any tips for those of us equipped with nothing more impressive than an iPhone?
You can take great pictures with an iPhone! What’s important is where you go. There are rookeries all over Florida. Wetlands are a safe haven for waterbirds. Alligators indirectly protect the birds from other predators. But of course, keep an eye out for them and other creatures.
Thanks for doing what you do. It’s a great service for those of us who share a passion for nature.
I advise everyone to get out and enjoy what we have. We’re very lucky to have these amazing, beautiful birds so near.
WaterLine readers should check out Bill’s Instagram account (@billhoag1) and follow him as he continues to share images with his followers. A tip of the cap goes to my wife, who found his work months ago and is constantly shoving her iPad into my face to see his latest picture or video. These are moments frozen by the camera, but full of action and life. We’re all glad you didn’t take up golf, Bill.
