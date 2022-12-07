Bass boat

A boat can be a joy to own, but the more toys and gadgets you add, the more toys and gadgets there are to break.

You know the old saying: A boat is a hole in the water you pour money into. Over the past three years of owning my Nitro Z20, I would have to agree with that statement. Although some expense is self-inflicted, boats do get pricey.

This past weekend was no exception to that old adage. During our club's Lake Okeechobee season finale in Clewiston, I had the good fortune of losing two of the three batteries that power my trolling motor. When a battery goes down, the new Minn Kota trolling motors do not run. A 36-volt device needs all three batteries. It can't run on 12 or 24 volts.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

