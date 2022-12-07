You know the old saying: A boat is a hole in the water you pour money into. Over the past three years of owning my Nitro Z20, I would have to agree with that statement. Although some expense is self-inflicted, boats do get pricey.
This past weekend was no exception to that old adage. During our club's Lake Okeechobee season finale in Clewiston, I had the good fortune of losing two of the three batteries that power my trolling motor. When a battery goes down, the new Minn Kota trolling motors do not run. A 36-volt device needs all three batteries. It can't run on 12 or 24 volts.
Fortunately, the marina is well-stocked with batteries. I bought two and lugged them down to the dock to install them. Once I got the old ones out and the new ones in, I plugged the boat up to charge the batteries and get them all up to full charge.
But when I plugged in, I noticed one of the lights on my charging system didn't come on. I asked the mechanics at the marina to take a quick look. They verified the battery was good, but one of the banks in my four-bank charger was out.
Now I had to get a new charging system bought and installed. I decided to wait on that until I got back home after the weekend was complete, then shop around. After doing some digging on the internet, the best charging system I can find is roughly $500 from Minn Kota. It has a 15-amp charge, which would allow me to charge the batteries a little quicker after long days on the water.
Over the past two years, I've put a lot of money into electronics for the boat. One of the devices I purchased was a Humminbird 360, which gives me a fantastic view of the bottom all around the boat. It has helped me locate things that I have fished close to, but never knew were there. I'm sure you have spots that are productive, but you're not sure why. The 360 can find the reasons.
The second piece of electronics I bought was the Humminbird Mega Live. This allows me to see a live picture of whatever is in front of or below me. This has shown me things that I had never seen before, like watching a bass come up and strike my lure.
With both of these units, you're only buying the transducer. You can connect them to your existing head or buy another one so you can access them full-time. Well, you know me: Of course I got two more heads.
Now I have three units up on the front of the boat and one at the console. The three up front are the Mega Live, the 360, and the other one I split the screen. I can stay in touch with a waypoint when I am fishing around something, and the other half of the screen gets either the down image or the side scan.
All that stuff up front makes it tougher to get on the boat while the boat is on the trailer. I walk up the step that Nitro built onto their trailers, but I have to step over all the monitors so I can get to the deck. I know, I know — I did it to myself.
The electronics are all taken care of. My only expense now, other than gas and the fishing tournament entry fees, is getting that charging system replaced. Once I get that done, I hope I won't have to make another major purchase in the boat for a while. I know things go out, but all of this stuff that I have purchased is pretty new. I should be good for a while.
Here’s to hopefully filling up that hole in the water so I can stop pouring money into it soon. Yes, I know that money is leaking out the bottom, so it will never actually fill up — but don't remind me of that right now, OK?
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
