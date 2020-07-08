Those of us who own boats often forget about that population of people who love being on the water but simply cannot have a boat. They may not have a place to store it, or perhaps they don’t have easy access to the water on a regular basis. Whatever the case may be, GetMyBoat can make boating a reality — for anyone, anywhere in the world.
Over the past few days, I have had the good fortune and great pleasure to talk with the their head of marketing, Valerie Streif. She informed me how the company was founded and just how easy it is to rent pretty much any size of boat for any occasion.
The best part of all: They are worldwide. Not a regional company, not a United States company, but a global company. And the range of boats they offer for rentals is amazing. Anything from kayaks to luxury yachts charters are available. I spent some time on their website, GetMyBoat.com, and you need to check out the amazing offers they have for yourself.
The company was founded in 2013 in San Francisco. Now they have 9,300 locations in more than 184 countries. They have the largest platform for boat rentals in their marketplace and their easy-to-use app for people to book experiences on-the-go is simply amazing and easy to work with. And they are still trying to expand their business by working with Yanmar Marine, and BRP (the maker of Sea Doo and Alumacraft).
The idea came from Sascha Mornell and Rafael Collado, while they were out on the water and noticed how many boats sit idle in marinas every day. So, the question was asked, “How can more people gain access to great boating experiences for less?” A few years later as the sharing economy took root, GetMyBoat came to life.
Prior to their venture, the vast majority of the public had limited access to boats. Charter and rental programs were available but limited in what you could do or where you could go. If you went through a travel agent, you were far removed from the actual boat owner themselves. Boating should not be this tough to access. GetMyBoat figured out a way to provide those memorable experiences on the water by connecting boat owners with boat renters.
If you have boating experience, a rental can be as simple as picking a boat up at a marina for your requested time of use. Or, you can select a charter service that will provide you with the boat and captain so you can simply sit back and enjoy the ride (this happens to be their most popular rental choice).
All you need to do is find the boat you are interested in and fill out an inquiry form that includes things such as date, time, number of people, and some details of the experience you are looking for. Once you submit your request, you will get an offer back from the captain which you can confirm and pay for to hold the reservation, or make changes to dates, times, or cancel the request if you need to. If you accept, be sure to ask the captain if you need an iced cooler to keep beverages cold while you are on the water.
Once that is complete, set a place for your party to meet and enjoy a great experience on the water. If there are certain things that you would like to do, like stop at a sandbar to get out and get into the water, or do some fishing, tubing, wakeboarding, etc., you have those options. Just always make sure to inform your captain so he can provide you with a memorable experience.
As someone who has had both good and bad rental experiences in my lifetime, I would encourage you to take a look at what GetMyBoat has to offer. Even if you’re already a boat owner, you may find something here that would make for a nice getaway. Don’t take your bass boat to the Keys, or your tarpon boat to Okeechobee. Rent the right boat instead. Or, perhaps a rental would be a good gift for someone who’s never had the chance to experience the water for themselves.
Check out GetMyBoat and see if they have something that might make you want to put your inquiry in for an exceptional water experience. As an owner, you might also want to consider renting your boat out for others to enjoy. Go to GetMyBoat.com to learn more.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
