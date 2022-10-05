You were cooped up for days after the storm, stuck at home doing things you didn't want to do, smelling things you didn't want to smell, waiting in long lines for the most basic necessities. Now you've finally got the electricity back on and things are looking — well, not normal, but more normal at least. The boat's gassed up and just sitting there. You're thinking about heading out on the water.
It's very understandable. But before you hit the Harbor, let's look at a few things.
Systems check
If your boat is functional, you're one of the lucky ones. A lot of vessels aren't. We've had some major damage to local marinas. Many boats stored in racks, on lifts, in the water and even on dry land miles from the water have been destroyed or rendered inoperable.
But if you're one of the blessed and it all looks OK, don't assume it is. There was a lot of debris flying around at high speed. Anything that's exposed might have suffered impact or cut damage. That includes things like fuel and hydraulic lines, which don't need to be actually severed to be a problem. A nick is enough to create a weak spot.
Remember too that there was quite a bit of water flying around, and 140-mph winds can push water pretty hard. It can get into all sorts of places you wouldn't expect, including sensitive electronics and wiring connections. Many people think all those things are fully waterproof. Even if they are, they're not waterproof under Cat 4 hurricane conditions.
The best thing to do is get an all-clear from a qualified marine mechanic. I know you probably aren't going to do that, so at least go through all of your systems to the best of your ability. Check everything.
Getting launched
Putting the boat in the water will be easy, assuming you have it on a lift and your lift didn't get damaged. Trailering is harder. The roads are by no means hazard-free, and blowing a tire on the way there is bad news. If you get to the ramp OK, is it open? Many probably have erosion damage to the ramp itself or the parking area. If you really must do this, I'd suggest scouting first without the boat in tow.
Stuff in the water
We're coming off record high flooding in the Peace and Myakka rivers. The water in the Harbor and the canals is black. Visibility into the water is, for all intents and purposes, zero.
There is a lot of debris in the water. Some of it floats high and is pretty easy to spot. That's not the problem. The problem is that some it will float low and be very difficult or impossible to spot. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, there were pilings and in some cases whole docks that were drifting around — dark wood on dark water. They were just barely visible even if you already knew right where they were.
Stuff on the bottom
Some debris doesn't float. This will be a bigger issue in the canals that are lined with homes, but it's a hurricane. Things end up in odd places. There are buildings with missing roofs — as in, the whole roof has been blown away and is gone. Maybe they're smashed in the woods somewhere. Maybe they're in Charlotte Harbor.
The bottom itself may also not be exactly how your remember it. A lot of water flowed out ahead of the storm. The wind pushed huge waves around on the Harbor and the rivers. Hurricanes are notorious for shifting sandbars, more so near the passes but potentially anywhere.
Limited help
If I'm making it sound unsafe to go for a boat ride right now, that's because it is. And doubly so because the usual available support isn't available. Marine patrol and FWC officers have been doing emergency work, and tow services may not be able to operate. If you start taking on water or get stuck, you might be on your own for a while.
Do you think there will be any open marinas where you can top off your fuel or grab a couple dozen shrimp? Do you suppose there will be any waterfront restaurants where you can stop for a bite? There won't. There will be nothing. Rebuilding the infrastructure is going to take some time, and maybe a lot longer than you're thinking right now. Don't forget that we already had shortages of building materials.
We live here for the water, and there will be a time to get back out on the Harbor and the Gulf. This might not be it. If you have a high tolerance for risk and you just can't stand to not be out there, OK — I get it. I really think it would be wiser to wait, at least until the floodwaters recede, but if you just can't, at least wear your life jacket the whole time.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
