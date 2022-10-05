WWTianboating100622.jpg

Going out for a quick boat trip? Better keep those eyes peeled. The small pieces of floating debris you see here are actually the only exposed parts of an entire dock lying mostly under the water.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Josh Olive

You were cooped up for days after the storm, stuck at home doing things you didn't want to do, smelling things you didn't want to smell, waiting in long lines for the most basic necessities. Now you've finally got the electricity back on and things are looking — well, not normal, but more normal at least. The boat's gassed up and just sitting there. You're thinking about heading out on the water.

It's very understandable. But before you hit the Harbor, let's look at a few things.


As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments