Have you ever driven your boat uphill? I know, that’s a silly question. Of course you have.
Almost all of us who boat in Southwest Florida run uphill occasionally, though usually we don’t think about it. But we know that water flows downhill so if we are running upstream that must mean that we are boating uphill, right? That’s usually true, but not always.
Look at the Peace River, which more or less originates at Lake Hancock in Polk County, approximately 100 river miles north of Punta Gorda. Lake Hancock’s elevation is approximately 100 feet, so ignoring the differences in baselines that are used to measure elevation, sea level, etc., the Peace River goes downhill approximately 100 feet over its 100 mile course, or about a foot per mile.
A foot per mile might sound like a lot, but it’s such a slight grade that it’s not visible to the naked eye, at least not for most of us. That’s an average grade of approximately 1/5000. If you were driving your car on a highway that rose one foot every mile, you’d never notice it — and it’s the same in your boat.
But it gets a little more complicated, because the 100 foot drop in the Peace River does not happen at the same rate over its entire length. More of that elevation drop occurs in the upper river than in the lower river, where the coastal terrain flattens out.
Wait, what about when the tide comes in? The lower Peace River is tidal, which means that there are times that an incoming tide causes that portion of the river to reverse its direction of flow. Does that mean that the river is flowing uphill when the tide comes in? Nope, still downhill, usually.
The tide is like a very long wave that flows in from the Gulf. From Boca Grande Pass, this tide wave (not a tidal wave) it takes about three hours to flow inland to Punta Gorda. When there is a high tide at Boca Grande Pass, there will be a high tide in Punta Gorda about three hours later. At the moment that the tide is high at Boca Grande Pass, it’s lower in Punta Gorda.
Therefore, it’s a downhill run from Boca Grande Pass to Punta Gorda when the tide is coming in. If the tide is a foot higher at Boca Grande than in Punta Gorda, that equates to a downhill slope of about one foot over approximately 20 miles of Harbor. You’ll never see or notice that slope, but it’s what drives the tide into the Harbor.
Of course, the tide doesn’t stop coming in at Punta Gorda. It continues right on past and pushes inland up the Peace River. I’m often asked how far up the Peace River the tide goes. The answer is a resounding “It depends.”
The primary factors are how high the tide is, and how high the river is on the day in question. Charlotte Harbor boaters know that the tides here are variable. Some high tides crest out at about a foot, while others exceed two feet. A two-foot tide will push much further inland up the Peace River than a one-foot tide.
But the river height changes too, mostly with the seasons. During the summer rainy season, the river will usually be much higher than during the winter dry season. So the tides are noticeable further inland during the winter than during the summer. The effect of tide lessens the further upstream it goes, but in general the the lower river is tidal up past the Desoto County line for much of the year.
The incoming tide wave headed up from Boca Grande goes head-to-head with the river flow and has to build up enough back-flow to overcome the river and turn the flow around. But it’s not quite that simple (notice how there are a lot of things that aren’t as simple as we hope?) because the saltier inbound water is heavier than the fresh water coming down the river.
This means that there are times — especially when the river is really running hard during rainy season — that the incoming saltier water wedges underneath the lighter fresh water, which can keep running outbound at the surface while the tide-pushed saltwater runs in along the bottom.
You can see this at the I-75 and U.S. 41 bridges when the river is really running hard. If you anchor next to the bridge pilings and look at the current, you might see it running out past the pilings while the tide is rising. If you drop a fishing line slowly it might flow out at first, then change directions and start flowing upriver once it’s partway down.
There are times when the river is really raging that the surface current runs out 24 hours a day, regardless of whether the tide is rising or falling. This creates a situation where you might be boating downstream, but be going uphill. Confused? Excellent — my job here is done.
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
