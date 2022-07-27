On the pontoon

WaterLine file photo

This pontoon boat may look like it’s sitting on level water, but the truth is that it’s probably going just a tiny bit uphill or downhill.

 WaterLine file photo

Have you ever driven your boat uphill? I know, that’s a silly question. Of course you have.

Almost all of us who boat in Southwest Florida run uphill occasionally, though usually we don’t think about it. But we know that water flows downhill so if we are running upstream that must mean that we are boating uphill, right? That’s usually true, but not always.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments