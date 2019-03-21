James G. “Cappy” Joiner, Jr., 81, of Placida, Fla., left this earth on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from his Charlotte County residence.
Born on June 7, 1937, in Boca Grande, to the late James and Elvera (Rodriguez) Joiner, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. A tarpon guide for 46 years, a commercial fisherman in the Florida Keys and Fort Myers Beach; he was a past president of the Organized Fishermen of Florida, Marathon Chapter.
Cappy was instrumental in the formation of the Boca Grande Fishing Guides Association in 1988 and was the sitting president until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Raymond Rodriguez.
Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years: Sally Joiner; children and their spouses: Terry Joiner (Brian Johns); Tony Joiner; Sam (Kimmie) Joiner; Nicki Joiner; Shawn (Susan) Joiner, 15 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; one brother: Lamar Joiner; one sister: Sybil Mills; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Fellowship Church (140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda, Fla.). Funeral service will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Church, with Pastor Garry Clark officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will take place after the service at Rotonda Country Club (100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda) from 1 to 4 p.m.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at EnglewoodFH.com.
