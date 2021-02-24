One of the biggest misconceptions that I hear in my new gun career is that civilians aren’t allowed to own body armor. Actually, body armor is legal in all 50 states. Some states do place special requirements such as not being a felon, not wearing it in the commission of a crime, must be bought face to face, etc. — but for everyday, law-abiding citizens, body armor is legal to purchase.
How about in this state? Florida has a law in place that makes it illegal to wear body armor during the commission of a crime, and convicted felons are not allowed to purchase or own body armor. Armor in Florida can be bought in person or online.
There a lot of companies out there making body armor. So many that buying it can be confusing. So let’s run through it and see if we can clarify a few things.
First comes the carrier. That is the vest-like device that carries the armor plates. They come in a ton of different styles, shapes and colors. These are mostly one-size-fits-all because they are adjustable. Choosing a carrier is a personal preference. What do you want to use it for? What do you want to attach to it?
The carrier is the easy part. Pick one you like and is comfortable. Most manufacturers offer different pouches that you can attach to your armor. These will hold rifle magazines, pistol magazines, pistols, first aid kits and they even have admin pouches that will hold anything you’d like to throw in them. Almost all of them utilize MOLLE connectors to install these pouches, so you can rig them up any way you’d like.
The plates are where the rubber meets the road. And there are a lot of different materials, shapes, levels and options. This can actually be confusing.
Armor plates are made of hard materials (steel or ceramic) or soft materials (mostly Kevlar). The nice thing about soft plates is that they’re comfortable because they mold to your body. They are also lightweight.
The problem with them is that they stop the bullets from going into your body, but don’t stop the transfer of energy. It’s still going to feel like you were hit with a sledgehammer. You’re going to get bruising and it can even damage organs near the surface of the skin. Taking a shot in the liver with soft plates is going to hurt like hell, and you’ve got a pretty good chance of urinating blood for a while.
Armor comes in ratings from level 2 up to level 4, with levels 3A, 3 and 3+ between them. Soft armor is level 2. They will stop rounds up to .357 Magnum. However, rifle rounds will go right through a soft armor plate.
Next is level 3A, which can be either soft or steel. These will stop up to a .44 Magnum pistol round. Then you have level 3, which can be either steel or polyethylene. They will stop rifle rounds up to 7.62x51 or .308. They will also stop M855 5.56 Penetrators.
Up next is level 3+, which will stop the same bullets as level 3, but the soft plate options are gone. Then you have level 4, which will stop up to .30-06 armor-piercing rounds. Level 4 will be ceramic plates.
Once you figure out what level armor you want, then you need to figure out the cut of the armor. Most manufacturers offer several different sizes and cuts. Normally, your sizes are in the in 10x12-inch range, and some will offer a slightly larger size (usually in the 11x14-inch range) for your more portly customers.
Most are fairly squarish and coffin-shaped, but you have options here also. You can get these flat or bent which fits the contour of the body better. You can also get “shooter” or “swimmer” cuts, which cut the top of the coffin at a much higher angle and even angle the bottom. Again, this is done for more comfort — but this comes at the cost of more of your body being exposed.
Then you have options to coat the steel armor. Some manufacturers offer a ballistic coating that is similar to truck bedliner to coat the steel armor. This prevents spalling — essentially, the pieces of the bullet falling apart after striking the steel. These pieces can get lodged in your arms, legs, chin and groin. That last one is enough to make you want the ballistic coating.
Some manufacturers offer trauma pads to put under the steel. Steel armor is great if you’re getting hit with pistol ammunition. You’ll probably barely feel it. But you get hit in your level 4 armor with a .30-06 armor-piercing round, you’re going to feel that and feel it badly. The trauma pads offer a little more padding behind that steel or ceramic armor.
Now, the bad thing about steel armor: It’s heavy. It doesn’t get any lighter as the day goes on either. So if this is something you plan on wearing for long periods of time, you might want to consider the lighter ceramic armor.
Hopefully we’ve taken the confusion out of body armor for you. Is body armor for you? That’s up to you. I personally have body armor and wear it during my classes. When you’re at the range, it only takes one round from someone not paying attention to create a bad day, or maybe even your last one.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
