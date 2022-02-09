Many modern RVs feature an air suspension. Mine is one of them. Have you ever driven an air-suspension RV with the system disengaged? Don’t. It’s not a fun or safe ride. I did this by accident this past week, not realizing it wasn’t engaged, and it was — well, let’s call it an adventure.
You’re probably wondering how I could let that happen. Yeah, me too. After more than two years of driving this RV, I thought I had all the driving stuff figured out. But I didn’t know I needed to make sure that the air was engaged before starting out. Skip that very important step, and the ride becomes very interesting.
We were down in Clewiston, fishing on Lake Okeechobee for seven days. We stayed at an RV site in the marina. Everything had been great. Well, besides the fishing, which was horrible — but that’s a different story. We met a lot of new people in the RV park and just really enjoyed ourselves while we were off the water.
The morning after the tournament, we start packing up the RV and the boat. I have a checklist that I use to make sure that everything is taken care of. The boat gets set first. Once that’s done, I work my way through the RV. The satellite goes down, then I start cleaning the interior. All the garbage gets dumped, the counters get wiped down, the bathroom and kitchen get a full cleaning.
After that, it’s everything outside. I bring in the awnings, then I move to the levelers and bring them up. The sewer gets cleaned. The water gets disconnected. The electric is the last thing to do outside. Then I go back in and pull in the slides — all done.
This little routine has served me well since we bought this RV. I am a creature of habit, so making my way around in an orderly fashion usually works quite well.
However, there was one step that gave me grief this time: The levelers. For some reason, one of them did not come all the way up, or maybe they all came up but the monitoring system did not register it. With the levelers not all the way up (or the system thinking they weren’t), the air suspension never engaged. After all, you don’t need it if you’re not driving, and if the levelers are down you must not be driving, right?
When I left, I noticed the RV was bouncing more than usual, and I could hear squeaking. In retrospect, I believe that squeaking was the shocks working overtime as we bounced down the road. After we got into Sebring, someone came up and told me my big mud flap was dragging. I pulled over to investigate. Sure enough, it was low on the ground, with the fringe eroded off.
I racked my brain trying to figure out what was going on. It finally hit me: The RV was sitting too low, which meant the air suspension hadn’t kicked in. Mind you, we’d driven about 70 miles. That whole time there was no message on the dash of the RV. I assumed that everything was fine and working as it should be.
I got back inside the RV, still not realizing the problem had anything to do with the levelers. I shut the RV off, gave it a minute and fired it back up (hey, it works on most electronics). The mud flap was still dragging. I shut the RV off again before it dawned on me that it may due to the levelers not being up.
I turned the power on for the levelers and pressed “All Retract.” It gave me three annoying beeps and told me everything was good. I started the RV back up and walked to the back of it to check on the mud flap clearance. Everything was great, so it was back to normal driving.
It seemed odd that I would not get a message telling me the air suspension had not engaged while driving. I’m still not sure if it was something I did unintentionally or just a one-time issue. Whatever the problem was, it went away, which made the rest of the ride home much more enjoyable.
I should have known by the way it was bouncing around that something wasn’t right. I just couldn’t put my finger on what it was. After feeling that difference, I can say that it will never happen again. The suspension engagement will be checked before the RV gets put in gear the next time I drive it anywhere — of that I can assure you.
Every machine has its quirks, and this RV is no different. I have had some odd issues in getting to know it, but generally each mistake gets made only once. After that, I make mental notes to check those things before I drive it. It’s just part of living the RV lifestyle.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
