We gun people like to argue amongst ourselves. Walk into any gun shop and say something like, “Revolvers are always better for self-defense than automatics,” or, “AKs are more reliable than ARs.” See if you don’t find yourself in the middle of an argument in about 10 seconds.
One of our current arguments is over brass-cased and steel-cased ammunition. Now, I could just pick a side and try to persuade you, but I prefer to give people facts and let them decide for themselves. I also want to educate because you may only be able to purchase one type or the other. But, as usual, my opinion first: My guns don’t see steel-cased ammunition. Ever. Period.
We’re all used to brass-cased ammunition. It has been the standard for decades. It’s made pretty much the same way it was 70 years ago. So let’s focus on steel-cased and why it’s out there.
Steel ammo is usually cheaper than brass ammo, and that’s where its attraction really is. Right now, steel scraps for about a nickel a pound; a pound of brass will get you about $1.20. Brass is easier to work, but the price difference in materials is huge.
That by itself isn’t really a problem. But what most people don’t realize is that some steel ammo brands (Russian manufacturers especially) use steel-jacketed bullets as well. These bi-metal bullets are copper-washed and look like other bullets, but these are not your normal copper-over-lead projectiles.
This causes two problems: First, steel is much harder and can shorten barrel life because of the extra wear steel causes — much more than softer copper or lead. Second, softer metals expand more and will make better contact with your barrel’s rifling, so shooting steel bullets may lead to reduced accuracy.
Another thing you will notice is that most steel ammo has a coating on the cartridges — a polymer, wax or greasy substance. A common misconception is that this is for lubrication and to make the ammo feed easier. It’s actually there to inhibit corrosion. Steel rusts. The downside is that this can or will melt off in your chamber with heavy firing. This leads to extra cleaning.
Steel ammo can also cause extraction issues, from fired rounds hanging up during extraction or not extracting at all and having to be pounded out with a cleaning rod. This is because steel cases don’t expand the same way as brass ones. This can lead to a ring of carbon in your chamber and then cause extraction issues.
This issue can and will be emphasized if you’re mixing steel and brass. You fire a couple of magazines of steel and get that carbon ring in your chamber then follow it with a brass cartridge that expands more, and you can have serious extraction issues.
Which brings us to extractors and other small parts. Again, steel is much harder than brass, and most rifles and pistols are designed for brass ammunition. So are their parts. Steel leads to more wear and tear on extractors and ejectors. All those things you count on for reliable working firearms.
This is also why you will notices the steel versus brass and AR versus AK arguments run hand-in-hand. AK guys love steel ammo. It works great in the AK platform — because the AK is designed to work with steel ammo (hence, steel from the Russian brands). The AR, not so much. If I had an AK, I would probably run steel ammo through it. It’s cheaper and easier to find.
Now, does all this mean you need to stay away from steel cartridge ammunition? No. It’s cheaper than brass, so that can be a good reason to run it. Even taking into account having to replace worn barrels sooner, financially, you can still come out ahead. And it shoots just fine (in limited quantities) in most rifles and pistols.
Given the shortages in our current ammo market, sometimes steel may be the only thing you’re able to find. Just be aware of the negatives — and tighten up on your cleaning regimen.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a salesman and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
