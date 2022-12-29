Steel case ammo

If you’re a fan of the AK platform, steel-cased ammo might be a great choice. For the rest of us, you’ll want to look beyond cost per round.

We gun people like to argue amongst ourselves. Walk into any gun shop and say something like, “Revolvers are always better for self-defense than automatics,” or, “AKs are more reliable than ARs.” See if you don’t find yourself in the middle of an argument in about 10 seconds.

One of our current arguments is over brass-cased and steel-cased ammunition. Now, I could just pick a side and try to persuade you, but I prefer to give people facts and let them decide for themselves. I also want to educate because you may only be able to purchase one type or the other. But, as usual, my opinion first: My guns don’t see steel-cased ammunition. Ever. Period.


Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.

