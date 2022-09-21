It’s still hot out there, but change is coming. It won’t be too long before we start seeing cooler temperatures and our fall fishing season gets underway. One of the fish people get excited about is king mackerel, so let’s take a look at what’s just over the horizon.
Kings are particular about water temperature and have a narrow range to their liking. Typically, we start to see them moving south along our coast in good numbers when the water reaches 78 degrees F (currently, we’re about 85 degrees). They are abundant until it drops to about 72. Once the water gets down to 68, they’re more or less gone.
This means our fall king mack season usually peaks in October and November, though how long it lasts depends on the year — sometimes it’s two weeks, sometimes it’s all winter long. Kings normally overwinter in the Keys and along Florida’s Atlantic coast. In spring, they reverse course and swim back north, headed for summering grounds in the northern Gulf.
If you don’t mind the drive offshore, there are actually fair numbers of kings here year-round 40 to 80 miles out. When you’re fishing deeper reefs, it’s not a bad idea to troll around a bit as you arrive or depart, just in case.
Kings are generally fish of open water, but they usually prefer to be near some sort of structure — buoys, weedlines, wrecks, etc. — because that’s where the food is. They can be found in water from 10 to several hundred feet deep.
It seems counter-intuitive, but locally the biggest kingfish often choose to swim in closer to the beaches, usually in less than 30 feet of water. The Venice Fishing Pier, the longest Gulf pier in the area, usually sees several big ones caught during every run.
When fishing right along the beaches, you might have only one or two hookups all day — but the fish are usually better than 30 pounds. Good-size fish are also caught in Charlotte Harbor as far inland as Marker 1, and smaller schoolie kings often follow Spanish mackerel in inshore waters. However, I wouldn’t expect to see many inshore this fall because of the amount of fresh water pouring out of the rivers.
Both artificial and natural baits account for many king mackerel. Generally, artificials are trolled. My favorite artificial lure is a Sea Witch. Other good trolling lures include large spoons and lipped diving plugs.
The most important factor when you’re trolling for kings is to adequately cover the water column. I would suggest keeping one lure near the surface and using two diving plugs — one that gets down 6 to 10 feet and another that dives to 20 or 25 feet.
You can also troll with natural baits — a pre-rigged frozen ballyhoo (with or without a skirt) is a great choice. Slow-trolling or drifting with live pinfish, blue runners, speedos, cigar minnows or scaled sardines (all of which can be caught on sabiki rigs) can be dynamite for king mackerel.
Because kings tend to short-strike, chopping a bait in half, most anglers use a double hook rig. A single hook goes in the bait’s snout, and then another single or treble hook goes in the midsection. The hook eyes are connected with wire.
The same rod and reel can be used for artificials or bait. I’d suggest a 7-foot rod in the 15- to 30-pound class. A softer tip is ideal for trolling because you can watch the lure work and tell if your lure gets fouled. Also, kings hit hard because they’re usually swimming fast when they attack a bait, and a soft tip acts as a shock absorber, preventing the hooks from pulling out of the fish’s mouth tissue.
Dual-drag spinning reels are great for kings because of their versatility — the secondary drag can be used to let the fish run when using live bait. Spool up with 50-pound braid. If you prefer conventional reels, they work just fine, but I would recommend you not use heavy mono — it cuts down on your line capacity and also has a lot more water resistance when you’re trolling.
Mackerel hunt by sight, so they tend to be leader-shy. Fluorocarbon is nearly invisible in the water, which is helpful. I use at least 10 and preferably 20 feet of 80-pound fluoro leader. Many anglers think they always need to use wire leader for toothy fish. Although wire will reduce your cutoffs, it will also significantly reduce your bites. If you must use it, 6 inches of wire is plenty.
Line capacity matters with kings a lot more than with other local gamefish. These powerful swimmers are known for hard, fast runs, and a big one can take 50, 75, even 100 yards of line in just a few seconds. That’s the reason large kings are called smokers — back in the old days, those runs would cause the primitive reels to actually smoke. You’ll feel better about watching all that line melt away if you know you’ve got at least 250 yards on the spool.
As soon as you get a hit, put the boat in a very slow idle and have someone reel in any other lines while the captain turns the boat toward the fish. By the time this is accomplished, the first run is probably over, and it’s time to start reeling — fast. It’s not uncommon for a smoker king to turn and run right at the boat.
A king mack usually makes two or three good runs before getting tired, and then a few shorter runs. Once the fish is whipped, you need to decide whether you’re keeping it. If the fish is to be released, keep it in the water and take the hooks out with long-nose pliers or a hook remover.
If you’re going to harvest it, open the fish box or cooler, then gaff the fish and swing it directly in. If it’s gaffed and dropped on deck, it’ll go nuts, and that’s when people wearing sandals lose toes. Kings bite through nets, and lip grippers are dangerous with all those razor teeth.
Smaller kings look a lot like Spanish macks, which can be a problem because legal kings have to be 24 inches at the fork, and you can only have three per harvester (Spanish only have to 12 inches, and you can each take 15).
Fortunately, it’s actually pretty easy to tell a king from a Spanish: Check the first dorsal fin. On a king, it’s gray or even silvery; on a Spanish, it’s black. It’s a good thing, too, because they often swim in mixed-species schools. Check every fish.
Like other mackerels, kings are better fresh than frozen — better by a long shot. Freezing changes the texture of the meat and makes it less appetizing. Kings less than 30 inches are best filleted. If they’re more than 30 inches, they’ll make decent-size steaks. Fish less than 40 inches or so are delicious grilled, maybe with a bit of mayo or Italian dressing to lessen the fishy flavor. Cutting out the red meat before cooking will also make it milder.
King mackerel larger than 40 inches are quite good smoked, but because they’re stronger in flavor and high in mercury content, it may be better to let the really big ones go.
Whether you eat them or not, king mackerel are a lot of fun to catch, and they won’t be around forever. When they get here, go out and play with ‘em while they last.
Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin’ Frank’s (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.
