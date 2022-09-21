Smoker king

WaterLine file photo

Ashley Little with a smoker kingfish caught on a trolled live threadfin off Venice.

 WaterLine file photo

It’s still hot out there, but change is coming. It won’t be too long before we start seeing cooler temperatures and our fall fishing season gets underway. One of the fish people get excited about is king mackerel, so let’s take a look at what’s just over the horizon.

Kings are particular about water temperature and have a narrow range to their liking. Typically, we start to see them moving south along our coast in good numbers when the water reaches 78 degrees F (currently, we’re about 85 degrees). They are abundant until it drops to about 72. Once the water gets down to 68, they’re more or less gone.


Robert Lugiewicz is the longtime manager of Fishin' Frank's (4200 Tamiami Trail Unit P, Charlotte Harbor) and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Contact him at 941-625-3888.

