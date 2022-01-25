Staff report
If you’re in the market to buy an RV, you may have noticed that prices are up and supplies are tight. This is because of unprecedented demand, which began when the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on other types of vacation travel. Although restrictions have relaxed in most places, travelers have seen the value of seeing the country while sleeping in their own beds and cooking in their own kitchens.
If demand is so high, why don’t they just build more RVs? They’re working on it. RV manufacturers have put the pedal to the metal and are churning out as many motorhomes, travel trailers and campers as possible.
Results for the RV Industry Association’s November 2021 survey of manufacturers determined that total RV shipments ended the month with 49,135 units, a new record for the month of November and an increase of 15.6 percent compared to the 42,513 units shipped during November 2020, the previous record for November.
Continued growth is expected through 2022 with shipments ranging between 599,760 and 627,700 units with a most likely total of 613,700 units — an increase of 1.9 percent over 2021. Although numbers have not been finalized, it’s believed that manufacturers built more than 600,000 RVs in 2021 as well, which represents a 40 percent gain over 2020.
“RV manufacturers and suppliers have accomplished something never before seen with the incredible number of RV produced in 2021 and forecasted to be built in 2022,” said RV Industry Association President & CEO Craig Kirby. “More RVs will be headed to dealer lots in 2022 than ever before, allowing even more consumers to experience the freedom and control of traveling the country in their ideal RV.”
Even if the pandemic abates this year, demand for RVs is expected to remain high.
“The RV industry is looking at double-digit growth rates into mid-2022, due in part to low inventories, the strong financial standing of consumers, and the desire of consumers to get outdoors and experience an active outdoor lifestyle,” said Jeff Rutherford, RV Industry Association Chair and President & CEO of Airxcel. “Thanks to the RV manufacturers and suppliers, more consumers than ever before will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of owning an RV.”
In the short term, low inventories will be a challenge both to RV shoppers and the dealers that want to connect with them. This has also put pressure on prices, pushing them higher. Although some relief is expected this year, it’s impossible to say when — and of course, no one knows whether COVID concerns might disappear or worsen in 2022.
What does all this mean? It means that if you want to join the millions hitting the road in their RVs all across the U.S.A., take your opportunity when you have it. Don’t let life continue to pass you by — grab it and hang on!
