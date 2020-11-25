In my quest to find natural areas where we can take groups to safely enjoy the plants and animals, I had overlooked Blind Pass Beach Park (Middle Beach) on Manasota Key. I have led many walks there in previous years for the Lemon Bay Conservancy, but the typical loop hike is up the beach and back along the hammock trail, which is single-track and unsuitable for groups in this Covid period.
Recently my wife Margaret and I explored the backcountry areas of the park to the east of the parking lot. If you park near the children’s playground or the fishing dock and walk east, you will find some broad trails that parallel the road. In other areas, you must walk on the wide dirt road, which is very lightly used.
This eastern area of the park has been extensively cleared of Brazilian pepper and other invasive exotics such as Australian pines in the past several years. The result is that some edge areas are densely grown with mostly native shrubs and young trees. Many open areas are in an early successional stage covered with grasses and herbaceous growth. These are a mixture of exotics and natives, but many species are highly attractive to butterflies.
Park personnel have cleared a series of short but wide trails, some of which are a carpet of Mexican clover, an invasive exotic that is extremely attractive to butterflies. Between 9:45 and 10:20 a.m., we walked one area which hosted a swarm of butterflies and dragonflies. Two native plants of great interest in full sun were vigorous growths of rouge plant and many hundreds of Waltheria indica. This is an excellent place to learn the plants of barrier islands, and to also observe and identify their pollinators.
Aside from numerous Gulf fritillaries and monarchs, we observed an unusual coffee-loving pyrausta — a tiny but beautiful moth — feeding on Spanish needles. Several buckeyes were observed. Surprisingly, all were common buckeyes, not mangrove buckeyes.
This area is surrounded by mangrove trees, and there were several mangrove skippers feeding avidly on the Mexican clovers. We periodically have many mangrove skippers in our yard several miles south on Manasota Key, but I have never had such good views of this spectacular skipper. There were also many small yellows and sulfurs, most of which seemed to be barred yellows.
There were a number of small skippers to challenge our identification skills, which in my case usually involves getting a photo and studying it later. We found both fiery and Eufala skippers feeding on Mexican clovers.
I highly recommend the eastern side of Middle Beach Park for your hiking pleasure. I would also be pleased to lead groups there where we can safely walk while remaining a reasonable distance from each other. Birding can also be interesting here during migration and for wintering birds.
Bill Dunson is Professor Emeritus of Pennsylvania State University, thanks to a career spent entirely at that institution, teaching and doing research. Always curious about nature, Bill has dedicated his life to learning and sharing his knowledge with others. Contact him at WDunson@comcast.net.
