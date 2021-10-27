What is a firearm transfer, and how does it work for internet gun sales? You probably are aware that you can’t purchase a firearm from a dealer without a background check. With the advent of the internet and websites that sell firearms, we needed a way to make that work. Transfers existed before the internet, but they weren’t done in the huge numbers we see now.
There are also laws governing where you can purchase firearms. For instance, in Florida, you have to be a Florida resident to purchase a handgun. If you buy online, there’s a pretty good chance that site isn’t in Florida. So how can you buy it? That’s where a transfer comes in.
You jump online to Joe’s Gun Emporium and order a revolver. You will inform them that you are in Florida. Most websites will allow you to select which local dealer you would like that firearm sent to. You pick Higher Power Outfitters here in Punta Gorda.
Joe’s Gun Emporium has a federal firearms license, or FFL. That is a special license granted to gun shops by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). They can’t send it directly to you, so they’ll do an FFL transfer to us.
Essentially, they purchased the firearm from a distributor and when they received it they reported that to the ATF. They will then send the firearm to us and notify the ATF of the transfer. When we receive it, we will let the ATF know we have it. When you pick it up, we notify ATF once again that it’s now in your hands. Every step of that firearm’s life, from manufacturer to consumer, is logged.
That’s all the background stuff that happens. Normally the employees at the gun shops take care of all of this stuff because we have to trade FFLs so that information is in our (and their) logs. If there isn’t an online selection of who to send the gun to, you’d normally contact the seller and let them know where you want it sent. They will call or email us for a copy of our FFL and then send us the firearm.
Now, we get a lot of people who want to handle that on their own. They’ll call and say they’ve ordered a firearm online and would like a copy of our FFL to send to the seller. Rarely will a gun shop just give you a copy of their FFL. Instead, we’ll all ask you for the name of the dealer you ordered it from, or they will contact us and we will trade FFLs.
Sometimes a gun you find online is a great deal, but sometimes it just looks like one. Be sure to factor in the added costs that go along with this type of transaction. You’ll pay for the firearm, of course, plus the shipping fee. And those shipping fees may be expensive because handguns must be shipped two-day air. Long guns can be shipped ground and will be cheaper.
Then, there will be a transfer fee from the dealer where you’re picking up the gun, and sometimes one from the online seller as well. Remember too that online sellers are now required to collect Florida sales tax, so there’s no cost savings there.
But if it’s a gun you really want and you can’t find it anywhere else and you’re willing to pay a little extra, it may well be worth it — especially with the current shortages on some firearm models.
So you buy your firearm and it’s shipped to us. We will then call you and let you know that it’s here and ready. You will come in, do your background check that is required for all firearm purchases, and then do your three-day wait (unless you have a Florida CCW permit).
The waiting period seems to cause a little confusion. Florida law states that the three-day wait starts after the purchase of your firearm. You paid for that weapon a week ago online, so your three-day wait should start then, not when you come in our shop — right?
But your transaction for that weapon isn’t done. You still owe us $20 for the transfer and $5 for the background check. Your transaction isn’t complete until that happens, and then your three-day waiting period starts.
To avoid the wait, come in and let us know you have a transfer arriving. We can enter that into our spreadsheet so we know whose it is when it shows up. Most companies are great for having that information included in the box when your firearm shows up, but not always. Then we can charge you for your transfer and have you do your background check. That starts the clock on your three-day wait because the financial transaction is complete.
Recently, we’ve been telling people to wait until they get shipping notification. Some not-so-honest online gun shops were selling guns they didn’t physically have in stock and then shipping them once they did. The problem with that is that your background check is only good for 29 days. If that firearm is on backorder or otherwise delayed, you may have to do another check, which is another $5 down the drain (and more paperwork for us).
Online shopping is a great way of getting your hands on hard-to-find models, or something you found cheaper. But before you do a transfer, it never hurts to ask your local gun shop if we can get that model and for how much. We may price match it for you if we have it in stock. If we can’t find one or can’t beat that price, stick with the transfer. (Don’t forget to factor in all the costs.)
We love loyal customers. But we also understand, especially in the current situation, that some firearms are just hard to find. Do the transfer and don’t feel guilty about it. You’re still coming in our shop to pick it up, and hopefully our wonderful smiling faces and selection of accessories will make you a full-time customer.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
