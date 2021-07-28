One of the biggest thrills I get as a fishing guide is watching someone catch their very first fish. Most of the time it’s a little tyke around 5 or 6 years old — but on occasion I find myself with a new angler of advanced age. So far, the oldest person I have had the pleasure of helping land their very first fish with was a 67-year-old woman from New Mexico. It warmed my heart to watch how excited she got over her 12-inch speckled trout.
If I had it my way, I would book only greenhorns for the rest of my guiding days. They get what fishing is all about, which is catching a fish — and yes, that includes saltwater catfish and freshwater mudfish. With this thought in mind, I am dedicating this column to the greenhorns. It’s a beginner’s guide to catching fish and all that’s entailed with it.
OK greenhorns, first things first: Lets get the legalities out of the way. Pretty much any state you fish in has some sort of fishing license you must purchase. Along with that license should come a book of the rules and regulations explaining how, when, where, and with what they want their fish caught. Also, there is a spiderweb of rules for each state that pertains to size limits, seasons and bag limits. It’s a good idea to go online and research the fish and game website of the state you want to fish in.
I know we are in Florida and yes, it is very important to know the Florida rules (which you can find at MyFWC.com). But once you get addicted to fishing, you’re probably going to want to go try your newfound obsession in other states. Unfortunately, the ticketing agencies for each state do not accept ignorance as an excuse for breaking their laws, though most of the time lack of knowledge is the culprit. In this day and age, there truly is no way to say, “I didn’t know,” even as a greenhorn.
Now that all the legal mumbo-jumbo is out of the way, let’s dive into what it actually takes to catch fish on every trip. Well, you definitely can’t catch fish without a good reel, so we should start there. You will need either a spinning reel or a conventional style reel, or maybe a fly or baitcasting reel. The choice is yours.
You will also need to choose what size reel you will need and what line strength is appropriate for the fish you want to target. This should be easy, as there are only about 50 different reel sizes and 100 different line strengths to choose from.
Once you have chosen a reel you will need to attach it to a good rod. Again, shouldn’t be that hard of a decision as there is only around a thousand (give or take) rod builders in the world to chose from. Then you need to selelct what length (4 feet to 14 feet), power (ultralight to XXX heavy) and taper (fast, slow, med/fast, etc.) fits you best.
Did you follow all that? No, of course not. There is a lot more to becoming an angler and losing that greenhorn stigma than meets the eye, and it seems I’ll need to put a “to be continued” on this column.
What I really want to do is to get you ready to be able to go fishing with an actual chance of catching something. You now know the importance of learning the rules and regulations of our beloved sport, so you don’t get in trouble with the lawman. You have also learned that choosing a rod and reel combo can be overwhelming at first.
In my next column, I’ll clarify rod and reel selection and finish a complete outfit or two for you, so you will have an easier time choosing what you will need for what you want to catch.
Tight lines.
Capt. Mike Myers, owner and operator of Reelshark Charters, is a full-time Charlotte Harbor guide, and a co-host of Radio WaterLine every Saturday from 7 to 9 a.m. on KIX 92.9 FM. Having fished the waters all along the Southwest Florida coast for more than 40 years, he has the experience to put anglers on the fish they want. His specialties are sharks, tarpon and the nearshore Gulf waters. For more info, visit ReelShark.com or call Capt. Mike at 941-416-8047.
