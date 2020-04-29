I normally spend a lot of time reading the news. Lately, if I spend more than about 15 minutes with news, I can feel myself starting to slip a little. So I went in search of something else to fill that part of my day, and I found something much better.

Your backyard is full of interesting things, if you just peel your eyes and look for them. Most of them are small and a lot of them are shy, so the search might take a little bit. I’ve always liked to document my experiences, so for me seeking out those small wonders through a camera lens has become a much more regular activity.

I’ve been posting the photos, along with some “oldie but goodie” shots I’ve taken over the years, on Facebook. I’m including a bit of information about the subjects, mostly interesting factoids and anecdotes. If you’d like to see more stuff like this, friend me or follow me. All my posts are public, so I’m easy to find.

Small-scale nature might not be to your taste. That’s fine. Find something that is, and then tear yourself away from the constant news coverage (and that goes double if your source is any of the cable news channels). We all need to stay informed, but this stuff can very easily get to you if you let it. Do something else for a while.

Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.

