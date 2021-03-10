After owning our current RV for nearly two years now, we have gotten into a routine when it comes to setting up and tearing down. As a matter off act, we have gotten so efficient at it that we often wonder if we have forgotten to do something. It seems like it’s gone too smoothly and quickly.
I used to dread setting up the RV when we went on the road. Forget about the fact that making sure everything is packed and working prior to leaving is worrisome enough. There are just so many more things to remember to do compared to the old RV. The old 24-foot RV had no sides, no levelers, no satellite, no real extras to worry about. Hook up the power, water and slinky (sewer hose), and you were good to go. But getting the RV all set up with what we have today seemed daunting at times.
Now, both Missy and I have fallen into a process where we each know what our responsibilities are. Neither one of us like the fact we have to sit still and wait on the levelers to get set, but after that, we simply go about our business and get things done.
Once we’re level, Missy starts getting all the slides extended. Once those are out, she gets the awning extracted and sets out the rugs on the interior of the coach. Before I head out to do what I need to do, I hit the button on the satellite and let that come up and search for a signal to lock onto. Once that starts, I head out to hook up the power, the water and the slinky.
I always try to get the slinky level or flowing downhill. Sometimes that can be a problem, though. The one thing I always forget and end up running back out for is the valves that allow all the water from the black and gray tanks to run out instead of sitting in the tanks themselves. For some reason, that just escapes me when I’m working on the things I am responsible for.
It takes us roughly 10 minutes from start to finish to get everything set up. Depending on where we are, I’ll pull out the mat for outside the RV if it’s needed. If we’re on a good slab, I leave it under the RV. If it’s grassy and we think we’ll track dirt into the RV, the mat comes out. Most of the time, we don’t need it.
When it comes time to leave, things move a little quicker because we don’t have to wait on the leveler to finish. Once it’s in retract mode, we can move around and do what we need to do, unhooking the RV from the power and water and getting the slides back in.
I always feel a little sad when we’re breaking down the RV to head back home. It signifies the end of our trip, and that always leaves me with wishing we had just another day to stay and enjoy the RV.
We did make ourselves one promise this year: We’re going to get out on a vacation where we can spend a full week in the RV and not just a couple of nights. While we enjoy our short trips, my wife does not get the extended stays in it like I do. Because I stay in the RV when traveling for my fishing tournaments, I get to be in it for about three weeks every year. Missy doesn’t like to go on those trips because all we do is fish.
This is the year. Once all things are fixed by the dealership (which we are still waiting to get done), we’re going to venture off like we did when we first bought this coach. On that trip, we went to Lake Guntersville in Alabama. I’m not sure where we’ll go this time, but it will be a part of the country that we have yet to visit. I think a Carolinas trip would be fun, but we’ll see when the time comes.
For now, our skills in setting up and tearing the RV down get a lot of practice with our short trips. It has made us aware of all the little things that we need to do and make sure that nothing gets forgotten about. Now that we’ve got it down pat, this RV is that much more fun and enjoyable.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
