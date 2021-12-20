Just a few miles from the crowds in Southwest Florida lies a remote barrier island only accessible by boat. Cayo Costa State Park is on the island you see looking south from the lighthouse at Gasparilla Island State Park. Folks who own boats can head south across Boca Grande Pass and pull up on the beach.
Due to strong currents and heavy boat traffic, crossing in a kayak or other paddlecraft is dangerous and not recommended. So paddlers like ourselves rely on the ferry service from either Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda or Pine Island. The Pine Island option (the Tropic Star) is a longer drive for us but a much shorter boat ride.
We recently spent three days on Cayo Costa with our son Terall and a friend from Colorado. Reservations for the ferry are required, especially for campers with piles of gear. This “campers’ ferry” leaves at 2 p.m., but be sure to get there early to check in and park. The crew will help load your equipment. Don’t pack your gear in one giant package; it makes it hard to lift onto the boat.
The one-hour trip to Cayo Costa passes quickly over clear waters that make it easy to see marine life. Once at the Cayo Costa dock, you will need to get your gear onto the tram that takes you a mile across the island to your campsite or cabin.
We chose the affordable cabins instead of a primitive tent campsite. Don’t expect deluxe accommodations: The cabins are basically screened wooden tents, with no electricity or water. Try to reserve a cabin with a screened porch. These cabins have no-see-um screen, and the screened porch lets you to keep the cabin door open for more ventilation in the warmer months.
Of course, everyone encounters mosquitoes and no-see-ums, but we found them tolerable while using insect repellent and our ThermaCell bug repellent system. We recommend a ThermaCell for use on the porch and in the cabin at night. Many campers carry one with them to the restrooms and showers too. The screens work well, but the floor planks on the porch have spaces between them, and opening doors will always admit some bugs.
Inside each cabin are three bunk beds with mattresses in plastic covers and a picnic table. Outside, there’s a charcoal grill, another table, and a fire ring. We doubled the mattresses and used the upper bunks to organize our gear. With lows in the 60s, we needed only light sleeping bags to be comfortable.
In a common area, there are flushing toilets, dishwashing sinks and cold-water showers, all supplied with potable water. The unheated showers are refreshing when it’s warm out but could be a challenge on a cold winter day.
At 7 miles long, Cayo Costa is a big island. If you’re not walking on the beach, the hard-packed trails can be a long, slow hike or a breezy bicycle ride. Rental bicycles and kayaks are available at the store which also has ice, charcoal, and firewood along with souvenirs and treats like cold drinks and ice cream. The shuttle runs hourly but the schedule changes with the seasons.
Fishing can be good, and surf fishing is the main attraction. We usually hike south towards a long sand bar that used to extend out from the beach about 2/3 of a mile south of the campground. Storms have changed this bar and it no longer connects to the beach, but it still creates a pinch point for everything traveling up or down the shore.
The fishing was slow on this trip because of the changed bar, but we did catch a few ladyfish. We have found trout there. We have also seen tarpon daisy-chaining nearby. We then fished the beach on south to the inlet of the large lagoon, a spot where we have caught snook before.
On our last day, we checked out of the cabin and wanted to catch the special ferry to Cabbage Key for lunch and a cold beverage. Their “cheeseburger in paradise” is what made this place famous. Unfortunately, there were not enough campers for them to make the run to Cabbage Key, so we just hauled our gear to the dock and enjoyed a smooth and breezy ride back to Pine Island.
Camping here is primitive and not for everyone. Before you commit to spending the night, it might be a good plan to make a day trip first. And to reiterate, the bugs are no joke. But for those of you who enjoy roughing it, Cayo Costa is a slice of heaven right on our backyard.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
