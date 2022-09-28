Most fishermen are firmly in favor of artificial reefs. It’s not hard to see why: Finding good bottom fishing spots is not the simplest task, and so new ones that are easy to locate are always welcome.
Another reason we like artificial reefs is because they increase the number of reef fish that are available to us. By making more habitat available, we boost the overall populations of fish in the Gulf. The more reefs we put down, the more fish there are to catch, right?
Turns out that not everyone agrees with that assessment. In fact, there’s a bit of a divide among fisheries biologists about whether these structures are a boon for reef-dwelling species or just a way for us to concentrate them and catch them even faster.
After thinking very hard about the situation for about seven seconds, I realized that both factions are right. It’s self-evident that by adding to the available habitat, we are increasing the overall numbers of reef animals. Everything from sponges to lobsters to grouper relies on being able to find some patch of structure to call home. If they don’t succeed in finding such a place, they won’t survive.
Anyone questioning the idea that adding hard bottom habitat adds to animal abundance need only consider the opposite: If we removed hard bottom, it surely would reduce the numbers of reef-reliant creatures.
But it’s also true that artificial reefs make it easier to harvest fish. Most reefs are placed in areas that are easily accessible, and often in the general vicinity of other natural or artificial reefs. The GPS coordinates of these reefs are published and readily available.
This combination of factors means most artificial reefs see a lot of fishing pressure, and many of the fish are harvested in a relatively short time. Anyone who doubts that more fish are taken on these manmade structures should think about this: How many big grouper are caught on public reefs versus natural bottom? (If you aren’t sure, ask anyone who runs offshore charters.)
Like most other things, there’s both good and bad in artificial reefs. But much of the bad comes from the fact that they’re so heavily fished. If we were more interested in improving fish habitat and truly increasing the populations of reef species, the best way to do so would be to place reefs but not tell anybody. Then the fish would have the benefit of more places to be without the detriment of baited hooks constantly raining down on them.
Don’t take this as an anti-fishing stance. Certainly we’d all have access to these sites — we would just have to find them on our own. With the constant improvement in fishfinder technology, it’s not really that difficult to locate such “hidden” sites these days. Not publishing the locations would just even out the playing field a bit.
Another option: Instead of dropping one big thing (think old battleships) to the seafloor, drop lots and lots of smaller ones. Many reefs actually are built this way, with scattered rubble spread out over an acre or 10. Such reefs often have a better reputation for producing decent fish.
I think that the idea could be taken a little farther, though. I’m imagining construction debris scattered over a square mile, with a few bigger heaps of concrete pipe or old pilings sprinkled throughout. It would be harder to fish out such a place — although I’m sure it would bring anglers from all over to try.
Of course, none of this is stuff you can do yourself. Creating artificial reefs requires permits and studies and fees; otherwise, you’re just littering. Back in the day, when red tape and paperwork didn’t exist in the fishing world, it was fairly common practice for anglers to make their own reefs. Everything from cinder blocks to junked cars (and a whole bunch of deceased major appliances) went over the side and found a new life as a snapper condo.
Perhaps it would be appropriate to allow the general public to sink certain pre-approved materials — I’m thinking plain, clean concrete here — without a permit. We could set a limit on the amount of material that could be dropped at once, perhaps 200 pounds.
If we had a thousand anglers out there working on a thousand small artificial reefs, think about how much fish habitat we could create in a very short period of time. And since most of the spots would never be shared, I think most of them would see no more fishing pressure than the average patch of hard bottom. Everyone wins … except the bureaucrats.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
