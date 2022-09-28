Artificial reef

Do artificial reefs add to the available fish habitat or are fish just attracted to them?

Most fishermen are firmly in favor of artificial reefs. It’s not hard to see why: Finding good bottom fishing spots is not the simplest task, and so new ones that are easy to locate are always welcome.

Another reason we like artificial reefs is because they increase the number of reef fish that are available to us. By making more habitat available, we boost the overall populations of fish in the Gulf. The more reefs we put down, the more fish there are to catch, right?


