Mote staff are partnering with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and the University of Central Florida on a red tide clay mitigation experiment being conducted at the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Facility at Mote Aquaculture Research Park.
It has been nearly three months since the current red tide conditions first appeared in the Gulf of Mexico, which has begun to spur this question: What is being done to reduce the impacts of red tide?
In Florida, we experience harmful effects during red tide blooms because of toxins produced by the algae species Karenia brevis. These toxins accumulate in shellfish, cause respiratory irritation when aerosolized, and disrupt our ecosystem by killing marine life. Because red tide blooms can be so detrimental, there is considerable interest from the public and scientists alike in developing tools to control blooms or at least decrease their impact.
Several entities are involved in red tide control and mitigation. In 1999, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) established the Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force, which helps guide research, monitoring, control and mitigation efforts for many harmful algal bloom species.
The task force was reactivated by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019, with explicit direction to focus on red tide in collaboration with Mote Marine Laboratory’s Florida Red Tide Mitigation and Technology Development Initiative.
In addition to providing a state-of-the-art facility for red tide research, the initiative funds projects from private and public research entities looking to develop technologies that will decrease the negative effects of red tide on the quality of life in Florida.
Florida Sea Grant specifically has programming and faculty dedicated not only to furthering the state of red tide science in Florida, but also facilitating information exchange between the public, scientists and natural resource managers.
There are two potential approaches in reducing red tide impacts: Bloom control refers to actions taken to suppress or destroy blooms, whereas mitigation is an approach designed to make living with it easier.
Control mechanisms focus on the organisms themselves and/or their toxins. In the case of Florida red tide, toxins are released into the water as the K. brevis organism dies. Therefore, control methods must address the algae cells and associated toxins, all while having minimal impact on the surrounding environment.
Bloom control strategies being evaluated generally fall under three types: Chemical, biological and physical. Some strategies employ combinations of these types.
Chemical bloom control includes cleansing agents and algicides that kill harmful algae cells. Obviously, these must be used with caution. There are many species of algae that are more than just beneficial — they are the basis of the marine food chain. Killing them along with K. brevis could do more harm than good.
Biological bloom control includes a wide array of techniques based around using features of the natural environment. Most currently focus on amplifying the effects of natural algicides produced by bacteria, macroalgae and seagrasses.
Physical bloom control includes the use of barriers or removal strategies to eliminate cells from the environment. One example is the use of clay particles, which, when added to seawater, create a chemical reaction that causes K. brevis cells to clump together and sink to the bottom. As with chemical control, added considerations are necessary when applying treatments.
Even meticulously applied compounds can be diluted by seawater or carried away from the bloom they were intended to treat by wind and currents. Approval involves a strict regulatory process which requires information on optimal dosage, toxicity to non-target organisms, and how long compounds last in the environment.
Mitigation strategies do not end a bloom but rather make living with it more manageable. Mitigation is more feasible than control; hence, solutions of this type are currently more operational.
Early detection of a bloom and short-term predictions of bloom movement are forms of mitigation, as they can focus monitoring and toxin testing where needed. They also inform public communication tools, such as the Beaches Conditions Report by Mote (available at VisitBeaches.org) and the HABscope respiratory forecast (which you can see at HABscope.gcoos.org).
These products are designed to improve the public’s ability to avoid exposing themselves to health risks associated with red tide. Though crude at best, avoidance is a critical mitigation strategy for protecting the public while minimizing economic impact to businesses and tourism.
Neither mitigation nor control is a “one size fits all” approach to dealing with Florida red tide. Several strategies will likely be necessary based on the particular situation — size of bloom, location of interest, etc.
As unsatisfying as it may be, the goal of red tide control and mitigation isn’t about finding a silver bullet but developing a suite of tools to improve our joint experience of this coastal phenomenon.
Kate Rose is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program. Sea Grant supports research and education activities that help Florida’s shoreline communities, industries and citizens wisely use the state’s coastal and marine resources. Contact her at kate.rose0210@ufl.edu or 941-764-4346.
