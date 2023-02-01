Clay Mitigation Experiment at MAP

Mote staff are partnering with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute and the University of Central Florida on a red tide clay mitigation experiment being conducted at the Florida Red Tide Mitigation & Technology Development Facility at Mote Aquaculture Research Park.

 Photo by Bekah Horsley/ Mote Marine Laboratory

It has been nearly three months since the current red tide conditions first appeared in the Gulf of Mexico, which has begun to spur this question: What is being done to reduce the impacts of red tide?

In Florida, we experience harmful effects during red tide blooms because of toxins produced by the algae species Karenia brevis. These toxins accumulate in shellfish, cause respiratory irritation when aerosolized, and disrupt our ecosystem by killing marine life. Because red tide blooms can be so detrimental, there is considerable interest from the public and scientists alike in developing tools to control blooms or at least decrease their impact.


Kate Rose is the UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County agent for the Florida Sea Grant Program.

