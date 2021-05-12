It’s the big day — the day we find out what the FWC will do with the currently closed fisheries for snook, redfish and trout in Southwest Florida. In fact, the commissioners might be discussing the matter at today’s virtual meeting even as you read these very words.
Most readers probably know that snook, redfish and spotted trout were restricted to catch and release by an emergency executive order from the FWC approximately three years ago. This was done as a precautionary action after a particularly nasty and long-lasting red tide that killed numbers of these fish (and other species too) in 2017 and 2018. The harvest closure applied to coastal waters from approximately Tampa to Naples.
But the executive order which mandated that closure expires at the end of this month. If the FWC takes no action on the issue at today’s meeting, then the harvest of redfish and trout will be legal again June 1.
Snook harvest would resume then also — except that snook season is always closed in June as part of the annual summer closure during May, June, July and August. So snook harvest would actually resume on Sept. 1 if no action is taken by the FWC today.
If the seasons are allowed to open, the rules won’t be quite the same as three years ago. Regulations for snook and redfish have not been changed during the last three year, but the FWC did adjust the regulations for trout during the closure.
The daily bag limit on spotted trout in our region has been reduced from four per harvester to three, the slot size limit has been restricted a bit from the old 15 to 20 inches to a slightly tighter 15 to 19 inches, and the allowance for the harvest of overslot trout has been reduced from one per harvester to one per boat.
What to do next has been a hotly debated topic — so hotly debated that the FWC has collected more than 10,000 comments from interested parties. You know it’s a contentious topic when that many people take the time to chime in.
There are a bunch of fishermen and business owners who are frustrated by the lengthy closure and who want to see the fisheries open. There are also a bunch of fishermen and business owners who think that the closure needs to be kept in place. No matter which direction the commissioners go, they’re going to upset a lot of people.
The FWC’s biologists have studied the best available data and have not been able to detect long-term negative effects on the stocks of any of the three species as a result of the red tide that prompted the emergency closure. Based on the biological science, the early recommendation of FWC staff was to allow the executive order to expire May 31 and to re-open the seasons on all three species.
It was shortly after the release of this recommendation that the public discussion of the topic really heated up. Interestingly, the FWC has noted that angler comments in the northern portion of the closed zone (the portion that includes Tampa Bay) were more heavily in favor of opening the seasons. Comments in the southern portion of the closed area — including Charlotte Harbor — were more heavily in favor of keeping the seasons closed.
After considering the fisheries science and the comments of anglers, FWC staff recently made a new recommendation to the commissioners that “splits the baby” in an attempt to keep everybody happy.
The latest staff recommendation is that the seasons for snook, redfish and spotted trout be allowed to open as normal north of Sarasota Bay, including all of Tampa Bay. But from Sarasota Bay south to Naples, the recommendation is to keep snook and redfish closed while opening the trout fishery — with an added temporary measure limiting harvest to a maximum of six trout per boat per day.
The commissioners are not required to follow the recommendations of their staff, but are likely to give serious consideration to this compromise proposal. There are lots of opinions on how this issue should be resolved.
If it were up to me, I would allow the seasons for snook and trout to open in all of Southwest Florida under the current regulations. But redfish don’t appear to be doing as well as snook and trout, and their recovery in Charlotte Harbor during the three-year closure has not seemed particularly strong. So I’d leave redfish closed for another year, then take another look.
If you were in charge, what would you do?
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
