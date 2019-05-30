Ever since we bought our RV, we have towed our boat behind it to almost every tournament we have fished. Now we are exploring the idea of buying a Jeep to pull behind the RV as well. But I have some real concerns about this that maybe you, my fellow Rvers, can help me with.
I am getting mixed messages from various people on what type of vehicle you can tow behind an RV. Some tell me that if you get a Jeep, it has to be a manual transmission so that you don’t mess up the drivetrain while you’re towing it. Others tell me that’s not the case. The Jeep dealership here in town said that they sell many Jeeps to people that are manual transmissions and do get pulled behind the owners RV. So I’m confused.
I see many vehicles being towed behind RVs. Jeep’s appear to be the most popular, but I saw numerous cars and trucks as well. So I have to believe that not all of these vehicles behind the RV are manual transmission vehicles. I know I have seen trucks that are four wheel drives that are being towed, and that must not be an issue because most of those today have automatic transmissions as well.
I plan on doing some very serious research on this to make sure that I get a vehicle we can use and that will tow the way I expect it to. It would be nice if it can fit between the RV and the boat so if we ever do get the desire to pull both the truck and the boat for a vacation, we can do it without risk.
All of these issues having to do with towing has made me wonder if it wouldn’t be a good idea to just buy a big flatbed trailer where I can put both the Jeep as well as the boat hitched to it. If I load it up and pull it that way, transmission damage and tire wear are no longer issues. If I don’t get the answers I want in my research, it would seem like the next logical option if we want to have all of our toys with us at any given time while we are out on the road. Once we both retire, that’s exactly what we’re going to want to do.
So for now, we simply tow the boat and won’t worry about towing a vehicle until we know what we can tow safely and successfully. There’s an RV park not too far from our house. I may have to make a stop in there and go searching for some out-of-state tags and simply ask those owners how they transport their smaller vehicle from place to place, then find out what it is they are driving. Nothing better than asking someone who has done this before.
My wife and I fully expect to upgrade our RV in the not-too-distant future. With that in mind, we would like to have the vehicle bought that we plan on towing so we know exactly what it is we need to do going forward. Personally, I can’t wait.
Some people have cautioned me that towing two vehicles like a Jeep and an RV can be tricky when turning, since there are two pivot points instead of one behind your RV. I think I can make that adjustment easy enough. I just have to make sure that it’s legal. I believe there are length restrictions, but that information I can get from the DMV via a simple phone call.
So I have some things to research. Fortunately, there is no rush for what we are wanting to do. We have some time before we really have the need to pull a vehicle behind us or everything at once. I guess this is the stuff you learn when you’re a new RV owner. I can’t wait to see where this takes me.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
