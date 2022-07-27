It’s kind funny, but the best technique for catching bass in Florida is named after a different state. No matter — it is still the most reliable way to catch bass over all other techniques that you can use. For lure fishermen, the Texas-rigged worm is the most productive way to catch bass on any given Florida lake.
The versatility of this rig makes this the best choice for catching bass if you had to rely on a single method. The simplicity of this rig is also its beauty: Just a bullet weight in front of the hook and a chunk of plastic. Really? That’s it.
This is a virtually weedless rig. Because of that, you can throw it in and around any type of vegetation no matter how dense it may be. The Texas rig is perfect for fishing any type of cover you may find.
The Texas rig has spawned many other variations of a weight and worm combinations. The shaky head is the same type of rig except the hook is exposed, you fish it on lighter line, and rely on a lot of movement in a short span of distance to attract bites.
The Carolina rig is basically the same as the Texas rig. The only difference is you vary the length of line between the weight and the hook to give the bait a free-swimming appearance.
Another evolution is the drop shot. Here the weight is below the hook, which allows you to suspend the bait. This is a great way to catch bass that are feeding off the bottom.
All of these different rigs are really just a weight, a hook and a worm in various configurations. The fact that you can have multiple variations of how this can be tied to or separated from each other allows you to do many specific things with this combination.
But nothing beats the old standby Texas rig for simple bass fishing. When I find myself struggling out on the lake, this is what I always come back to. And the reason is simple: It catches fish in a wide variety of circumstances.
Lord knows I’ve caught my fair share of bass in this great state, and the Texas-rigged worm has been my bread and butter. I have used this rig to teach three of four kids that I have helped raise. Every one of them learned how to catch bass using the Texas rig first. After they mastered that, I allowed them to graduate into other baits that had more than one hook.
Most of the other techniques or rigs that we use are for niche type styles of fishing. You have to have the right conditions, the right water depth and maybe some other factors as well to make them productive.
Not the Texas rig. Simply slide on the worm and start casting. Any experienced Florida bass angler will tell you that this is the best overall way to catch them here. Of course, there may be days when something else will outshine it, but 85 percent of the time you won’t be wrong if you choose to throw a Texas rig.
The next time you find yourself in a slump, grab a Texas-rigged worm, find an area that you know has bass in it and start fishing it really slow. If this doesn’t bring you out of a slump, the next step might be trying dynamite.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
