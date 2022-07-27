Texas rig

Shutterstock photo

The Texas rig is a proven largemouth slayer, and it’s also one of the simplest rigs to tie.

 Shutterstock photo

It’s kind funny, but the best technique for catching bass in Florida is named after a different state. No matter — it is still the most reliable way to catch bass over all other techniques that you can use. For lure fishermen, the Texas-rigged worm is the most productive way to catch bass on any given Florida lake.

The versatility of this rig makes this the best choice for catching bass if you had to rely on a single method. The simplicity of this rig is also its beauty: Just a bullet weight in front of the hook and a chunk of plastic. Really? That’s it.


Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments