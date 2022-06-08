Father’s Day is right around the next sandbar, and let’s face it: Ties may be the traditional gift, but Florida Man ain’t wearing no neck bondage. Most dads who reside in the Sunshine State have either forgotten how to tie one or never learned in the first place. That’s why we live here. More often than not, the go-to, standard gift we end up with is a shirt with a certain piscatorial theme.
What makes a shirt a fishing shirt? Well, if my granddad were still alive, he’d likely say every shirt is a fishing shirt … and then proceed to twist my ear for asking such a silly question. By the way, I’m still peeved he didn’t pass along his considerable fish-catching DNA on to me. But in today’s world, a fishing shirt is much more than just a garment.
A prime example is the long-sleeved, SPF-50, multi-pocketed shirt. They are the Swiss Army knives of angling shirts, but Velcro and loops and air vents get confusing. An instruction manual or YouTube how-to video would help. Tags tout the importance of sun protection factor (SPF), as if going outside was tantamount to chain-smoking unfiltered Camels.
But they are perennially popular — because even if you don’t know a circle hook from a hula hoop, walking onto the local boat ramp wearing one of these beauties gives the impression that you know what you’re doing.
My favorite TV fishing host advertises a particular brand of shirts. I think they’re made out of bamboo or hemp, so you know they’re worth every penny. On his show, this guy catches fish on nearly every cast, so naturally I have a few of what he calls “performance” shirts. Problem is, the shirts haven’t yet improved my performance on the water, which lies a bit south of average. In fact, I’m darned lucky he even lets me buy them. He looks awfully sharp in them, though. A fish-catching machine, that guy.
Some very popular T-shirts have “fish art” printed on them. These fall into the fishing shirt category, too. There are brands with artwork of a cartoon redfish waving an American flag or a snook riding a sailfish. Impressive and tacky at the same time! Occasionally these shirts have a catchy phrase like “Salty Rules” or “Fish Life,” or some such brilliant prose.
Sometimes real serious artwork gets onto T-shirts. There’s a popular department store that sells a lot of these from a very famous artist. I’m not exactly sure what makes him famous, but when he’s out on his yacht, cruising the Caribbean, he must have quite a chuckle.
There is a high-end brand that features a marlin logo on their polo shirts. The retail shops are at fancy malls-just follow your nose to the overpowering scent of piña colada. For only $150, they will consider selling you one of these polo shirts. I think their motto is “Be Happy.” We’d all subscribe to that mantra if the price point was $40. But truth be told, I’d probably be happy if I could sell $40 shirts for $150.
Another issue: The store manager would faint if he knew you were actually going fishing in one of those. I’m told they are strictly for golf and drinking mojitos at the club. My buddy Dunk recently caught a marlin. To my thinking, that gives him the right to wear a fancy marlin shirt whenever he wants. But he’s no more excited about a pricey shirt than me. Catching one doggone marlin didn’t exactly open up Dunk’s wallet for a high-priced golf shirt. No, sir.
Fly fishing websites offer page after page of fancy apparel to view. Every shirt is in a style I would describe as “nerdy lumberjack” — button-down shirts that are seriously buttoned up. In fly fishing, you must wear classy threads or the fish just turn up their little fish noses. None of the models on these sites look like they’ve ever held a fly rod, much less removed ladyfish slime with a timely wipe on the sleeve.
The technology of the 21st century has turned the lowly fishing shirt into a fashion statement. Terms like “moisture-wicking” and “cool-core fabric” sound enticing, even though they won’t keep us from wilting this summer. For Father’s Daym however, a special loved one may be selecting what they think is a great shirt.
If my dear daughter chooses a shirt for me this year (which is not mandatory, but please, no more coffee cups), it will no doubt reflect an impeccable sense of style and love for her dear old fishing-addicted dad. Or more likely, it’ll be something she found on sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.