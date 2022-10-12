We are now two weeks post-Ian. Comparisons between Hurricane Charley’s 2004 visit and Hurricane Ian began days before Ian actually arrived and are still ongoing. The tracks of the two storms as they made landfall on the barrier islands and moved up Charlotte Harbor to pass directly over Punta Gorda were remarkably similar, but otherwise the storms were very very different.
Charley was an intense but very small and fast-moving storm with ferocious winds that buzz-sawed almost everything in its path. But Charley caused relatively little destruction outside of about 5 miles either side of the storm’s center.
Ian’s peak winds were a bit lower than Charley’s, but the storm was far larger and much slower-moving. The winds howled for many more hours, and this allowed the storm surge in some areas south of Charlotte County to build to levels not seen in this region for a very long time.
Surge
We’ve all seen the images of destruction cause by Ian’s storm surge, mostly in Lee County: Washed-out bridges, marinas destroyed, heaping piles of trashed boats, buildings flooded and beaten apart by large waves atop the surge.
But while Punta Gorda saw plenty of wind, we didn't see surge damage. Another similarity between Charley and Ian is that neither storm produced any surge in upper Charlotte Harbor or the Peace River.
In fact, Ian had just the opposite effect on upper Charlotte Harbor. So much water was sucked out of the Harbor by the approaching storm that bottom was exposed which has not been seen for a very long time.
You’d expect that Charlotte Harbor would have seen high water levels after the center of Ian moved north and trailing wrap-around winds shifted to the southwest, but that never happened. Why not? A fairly strong cold front moved in right on the heels of the hurricane and forced the winds to blow from the northwest for a few days.
We all benefited from the fortunate timing of the arrival of lower temperatures, lower humidity and lack of rainfall after Ian while we were cleaning up after the storm, but the lack of high water behind the storm was also a result of that change in the weather. (Nevermind that if the front hadn't come through when it did, Ian might well have been the Florida Panhandle's problem and not ours.) Hurricanes are powerful storms, but cold fronts shoo them away like pesky flies.
Seawall failures
While many comparisons have been made between Ian and Charley, in some respects Ian and 2017's Hurricane Irma were very similar as well. Both storms came through in September, both storms arrived after the area was already experiencing flooding after weeks of heavy rains, and both storms pushed so much water out of Charlotte Harbor that water levels dropped extremely low.
During Irma, one of the biggest impacts was numerous seawall failures in the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte canal systems. Pre-storm rains had saturated the soil behind the seawalls. When the canal water level dropped, the lack of push-back pressure from the canal side allowed the seawalls to buckle outwards into the canals. There were miles and miles of failed seawalls and costly repairs went on for a very long time.
The canal water levels got even lower during Ian than during Irma, so it seemed likely that a significant number of seawall failures would occur once again. But I did a small tour of the PGI canals in the area around the Isles Yacht Club about a week after Ian and only saw two sections of failed seawall. There were dozens in that same area after Irma.
My informal survey was in way too small an area to be indicative of the entire county, but maybe we didn’t fare as badly in the seawall department during Ian as during Irma, in spite of very similar scenarios for both storms.
The cone
Probably everyone reading this column is familiar with NOAA’s infamous “cone of uncertainty”, the ice cream cone-shaped hurricane forecast track about which we obsess as every new storm approaches. “Did you see the 2 p.m. update? They moved the track a little to the west, and we’re almost outside the cone now.”
It’s understandable that people hang on track forecasts since the rotational nature of a hurricane means that small changes in its exact track can mean big changes in what people on the ground experience from the storm. But that famous cone is misunderstood by almost everyone, including many of the broadcast media meteorologists.
Here’s a basic fact: The width of the cone has nothing to do with any particular storm forecast, so being in or out of the cone doesn’t really mean much. Every cone for every hurricane in a given season is the same width. It’s determined prior to each hurricane season by mathematically calculating the accuracy of NOAA’s storm track forecasts for the last few seasons.
In the case of Ian, the forecast track and the resulting cone were moving with almost every update — the so-called “windshield wiper effect” as the expected track wavers back and forth. Two days prior to landfall, Pensacola was in the cone!
NOAA took great pains to try to point this out to us. Every update for days in advance of Ian included a disclaimer along the lines of “Confidence in this forecast track is lower than normal.” But many people don’t take the time to read through all the update information and instead just click on the cone graphics.
The takeaway: Any time a hurricane is forecast to be anywhere near, we need to take precautions as if it is going to be a direct hit, because it just might. Charlotte County has had this lesson painfully pounded home in 2004 and again in 2022.
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
