WWTallen101622.jpg

There was a few feet of water missing from the Fishermen's Village marina basin before the area took a direct hit from Hurricane Ian. The entire upper Harbor saw this effect.

 WaterLine photo by Capt. Ralph Allen

We are now two weeks post-Ian. Comparisons between Hurricane Charley’s 2004 visit and Hurricane Ian began days before Ian actually arrived and are still ongoing. The tracks of the two storms as they made landfall on the barrier islands and moved up Charlotte Harbor to pass directly over Punta Gorda were remarkably similar, but otherwise the storms were very very different.

Charley was an intense but very small and fast-moving storm with ferocious winds that buzz-sawed almost everything in its path. But Charley caused relatively little destruction outside of about 5 miles either side of the storm’s center.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

