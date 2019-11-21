Birders are always looking for birds. Even if we’re just going to the grocery store for milk, we’re observing how many great egrets are foraging the ditches and how many white ibis are digging in people’s lawns. This is not a normal human behavior. It’s a sick compulsion. Basically, it’s a disease. I’ll just refer to it as bird pox.
So, when this birder was on her way to the East Coast to hopefully purchase a cream puff used car, birding along the way was a great opportunity — especially since I wasn’t driving. We were going south on I-75 and then cutting across on Alligator Alley (U.S. 41).
I actually started documenting the bird sightings in my mental computer on the southern shore of the Peace River, when I saw a pileated woodpecker fly into a tall dead tree and immediately start tearing into it. Although I’m really not superstitious, I felt this was a good omen (so I guess I’m kind of stitious).
Black vultures were flying the currents circling the treetops on the lookout for carrion. Farther down the highway, I spotted a lump in a tree and was pretty certain it was a barred owl. No chance at a closer look, so it’ll just have to count. As we distanced ourselves from civilization, the flocks of great egrets feeding in the canals along the road and decorating the trees and fences grew ever larger.
Boat-tailed grackles and fish crows were spotted around the open water areas. I was surprised to see that on the top of practically every pole there was a double-crested cormorant and not a black vulture. On occasion, a great blue heron flew across the highway and settled in a tree top.
We stopped at a rest area, where a huge flock of black vultures strutted around the front of the building and were resting on all of the walls. Several of the tourists were taking photographs. We take these comical birds for granted; however, to our visitors from other areas and other countries, this sight is most unique.
After a few hours on the road, we reached our destination, which was a Honda dealership in Davie (near Miami). The building was surrounded by grassy area and several ponds, so it was no wonder that dozens of muscovy ducks were there greeting all of the customers.
Muscovies are native to South and Central America and also to Mexico. The birds we have here in Florida are feral, the descendants of domestic stock raised for meat and eggs. They also can be found in abundance in states along the Gulf of Mexico, and in particular in Texas.
The males are rather large ducks. They can weigh as much as 15 pounds (more than twice as large as the true wild muscovy) and be as much as 30 inches long. The females are quite a bit smaller, growing to be only about 6 or 7 pounds. Both sexes have thick red wattles around their beaks. The males have black and white feathers, and the smaller females are brownish black and duller in color.
Muscovies are dabbling ducks and feed in the shallows. They nest in hollows of trees. The female can have a clutch of about 15 eggs and may have three or four broods a year. These ducks mostly eat small fish, crustaceans, small reptiles, termites and other small critters.
We purchased our vehicle, left our old car as a trade-in and waddled through the huge flock of muscovies to get to our new used vehicle. The ducks were everywhere — even on top of the cars. It’s a good thing the dealership has a drive-through car wash.
We were on our way home and the sun was headed toward the western horizon. It was exciting to see the birds flying in to roost along the highway. Hundreds of great egrets and snowy egrets dotted the wild shrubs and trees along the canals. Tri-colored herons and several green herons were also sighted. Several small flocks of tree swallows were swirling around the larger ponds. An osprey looked intent, scanning the waters for dinner. A great blue heron was lucky to snag a nice fish and was flying to safety to eat it.
We had a wonderfully birdy trip back home to Englewood in our new car, a 2017 Honda with under 2,000 miles … a real cream puff, just like we’d hoped. I can’t wait to go riding around looking for more birds. Hey, I can’t help it — it’s a disease.
Abbie Banks is a member of the Venice Area Birding Association, a group of folks who want to enjoy the environment and nature without the cumbersome politics of an organized group. For more info on VABA or to be notified of upcoming birding trips, visit AbbiesWorld.org/references.html or email her at Amberina@aol.com.
