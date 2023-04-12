Like it or not, as of July 1, 2023, Florida will become a permitless carry state. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill dropping the requirements of gun owners to take a class and pay a fee in order to obtain their concealed weapons permit and exercise a God-given right. How does that affect you?
Well, that depends on whether or not you already have a Florida carry permit.
If you don’t, then you can basically do nothing. Strap on your concealed weapon and go about life. You no longer have to take a $35 to $100 class for concealed carry, and you no longer have to pay $97 to the Department of Agriculture to process your application.
If you already have your permit, you can let it lapse if you choose. You will no longer need it to carry concealed.
But I can hear the gears turning. Why might you want to keep that little card?
Your Florida permit gives you two other benefits. The first: Not having to deal with the “common sense” three-day waiting period when buying a new firearm. How is Florida going to handle that now?
Well, you’ll still be able to get a permit if you want. That way, you’ll have something to show when you purchase a new gun. No permit? OK — wait three days (not including the day you buy it, the day you pick it up, weekends or holidays).
The second: If you are a traveler, you’ll have something to show in other states that reciprocate concealed carry permits with Florida. Most state do; the ones that don’t are California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington.
The details on how much the permit will cost is unknown at this point. But you can bet your bottom dollar it’s not going to be free. I doubt it will be the $97 that I paid, but there will be some sort of fee for an actual carry permit.
I’ve been getting a lot of questions on this. Most people ask me what I think about it. As a concealed carry permit instructor, I essentially just lost my side gig. I’m a supporter of the Constitution. The Second Amendment doesn’t say, “Pay your state a fee and ask permission” — it says, “Shall not be infringed.” So if my side gig has to die for the Constitution to be followed, I’m all for it.
I know, there are some of you out there saying “I support the Second Amendment too, but … ” Any way you end that statement means you don’t support the Second Amendment the way it was written.
People against this change said it would for sure turn Florida into the Wild West. It won’t, just like it didn’t in the 23 other states that have removed requirements for a permit.
Now, a responsible gun owner and shooter should always seek knowledge and skill improvement. I do believe that taking a class on concealed carry is a good idea. Those classes give you great information on important things like where you can’t carry your firearm, or the details of self-defense and the use of deadly force.
I will always recommend a class that will explain the laws of concealed carry, even if I’m probably no longer doing them.
Capt. Cayle Wills is a USCCA-certified firearms instructor and gunsmith at Higher Power Outfitters (1826 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda). Contact him at 941-916-4538 or Cayle@HigherPowerOutfitters.com.
