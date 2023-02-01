I’ve been doing lots of casting lessons lately. On the water lessons, on the grass lessons, by text lessons and by phone lessons. I just finished up with a group of seven people on grass this morning and I’m still in “casting mode” — so let’s talk about it and see if we can improve yours.
Fly casting, in an easy physics-free form, can be described as moving the rod in a smoothly accelerated motion. The rod will start to bend due to this motion and the added resistance of dragging the fly line. This bending or flexing of the rod is called “loading.” As you continue accelerating through the casting stroke, the rod loads deeper.
At the fastest part of your rod acceleration, you abruptly stop the rod. The loaded rod now continues forward and snaps back to being straight (that’s all a rod wants to do — return to its original shape). The line forms a loop over the rod tip. This loop rolls toward the end of the line, delivering the fly to its destination on the forward cast.
Since the back cast is nothing but the forward cast going in the other direction (most efficiently when exactly 180 degrees apart), the same principles apply. The only difference is that the line is not allowed to drop to a target on the water or grass behind us. It stays in the air (in most cases) until the forward stroke is made and delivers the fly.
Sounds easy enough. You can do that right? Not so fast. Let’s build on this by adding some essentials to creating the loop.
Remember, the loop is the shape the line takes as it comes off the tip of the stopped fly rod. You are not casting a gob of worms and a sinker, or a jighead with a paddle tail, or a live bait under a cork. All of these lead the way by pulling line from your reel until splashdown takes place.
Instead, you are casting a heavier line in a manner that drags an essentially weightless fly behind it, until just before the splashdown the loop runs out and “turns over” the fly, which lands gracefully right where you intended. Applause here.
To perform this artistic feat, we must undertake the following five steps relatively well and in order.
First: Lay the line out in front of you and remove slack from it before you start to cast. When you lift your rod to cast, the fly on the other end should move immediately.
Second: The rod tip should travel backward in a straight-line path through a single plane. This is the hardest function for most people — not because it’s physically difficult, but because it’s unnatural for us.
We must unlearn a few things we’ve done all our lives: Rotating our bodies at the waist and shoulders, breaking, or bending our wrists. These actions will take the rod tip out of plane and wreak havoc with the loop. We have to learn to keep all of this to a bare minimum to create an efficient casting loop.
Third: While you are feeling like a stiff robot keeping your rod tracking in a single plane, you accelerate the rod through that straight line path. You move slow to fast through the casting stroke.
Fourth: Stop the rod. If you have performed relatively well to this point, then congratulations — you just threw a back cast loop. It will happen every time. That’s physics; it won’t change. You are in the game.
Fifth: Pause. The pause takes us right back to the first step again. You pause briefly at the end of your back cast loop that you just threw. This will straighten out the line, removing all the slack so you can begin the whole process again on your forward stroke.
Catherine and her daughter Yvonne were out with me on a sightseeing trip a week ago. Charlie, Catherine’s husband and my return client, was laid up with a bad back, but the girls came out for a quick trip before Yvonne had to go home the following day. We saw the dolphins, white pelicans, egrets and herons
I also found out that Yvonne also liked to hunt and fish in her home state of Maine. I handed her a spinning rod that I had brought for just this situation. After catching a couple of trout and ladyfish, Catherine said, “You should let Capt. Rex teach you to cast the fly rod.” So, we went to work.
After some practice, ducking and swearing (by her), a few more trout came to the boat. Then Yvonne decided it was Mom’s turn, so Catherine stepped up with hesitance, but game for a try. Again, after some practice, a few more fish came to the boat. She had a huge smile on her face.
She was so excited about the experience that I’m giving her casting lessons tomorrow. Sorry, Charlie; I guess it won’t just be you and me any more!
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
