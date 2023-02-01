Fly casting

No matter what kind of water you’re fly fishing, there are lots of ways to screw up your cast. Follow these simple steps and see if things get any easier.

 Shutterstock photo

I’ve been doing lots of casting lessons lately. On the water lessons, on the grass lessons, by text lessons and by phone lessons. I just finished up with a group of seven people on grass this morning and I’m still in “casting mode” — so let’s talk about it and see if we can improve yours.

Fly casting, in an easy physics-free form, can be described as moving the rod in a smoothly accelerated motion. The rod will start to bend due to this motion and the added resistance of dragging the fly line. This bending or flexing of the rod is called “loading.” As you continue accelerating through the casting stroke, the rod loads deeper.


Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments