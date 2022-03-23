By Capt. Ralph Allen
Learning about the fishing in Charlotte Harbor can be a lifelong endeavor, and many anglers who live the dream and relocate themselves here from homes in other areas find themselves overwhelmed with all the fishing possibilities.
In many cases, the very first encounter with fishing in Charlotte Harbor for a newcomer occurs when she walks out into the backyard of a newly purchased Florida home and casts a line into a canal. If a bite isn’t forthcoming in short order the question soon arises: Are there any fish in the canal to catch?
Canals comprise a significant portion of Charlotte Harbor. There are approximately 50 miles of canals in Punta Gorda, probably a similar amount in Port Charlotte, more on the Cape Haze peninsula, some on Pine Island, and more than 400 miles in Cape Coral.
The hundreds of miles of concrete seawall, thousands of boat docks, and uncountable tons of rock rip-rap in the Harbor’s canal systems provide more submerged structure than do all the artificial fishing reefs in Southwest Florida combined. And yes, there are fish in the canals.
There are many fishing opportunities in the canal systems, but there are a few things to understand about canal fishing that will help your fishing prospects. The most basic thing to know about a canal is whether it’s a freshwater canal or a saltwater canal. While such a question may seem silly to the accomplished anglers in the area, I often talk to newcomers who really don’t understand the difference.
The salt versus fresh question has less to do with the salt level in the canal than it does with whether or not the canal connects directly to the Harbor. Almost all of the Punta Gorda canals are saltwater, but there are both freshwater and saltwater canals in Port Charlotte and Cape Coral. For example, most of the Port Charlotte canals which cross U.S. 41 are dammed near the highway, with the result that the waterways to the east of the highway are fresh water, while those to the west are salt water.
An easy way to tell: If the water level in your canal fluctuates by a foot or two in height during the day, it’s responding to the tides in the Harbor and is a saltwater canal. If the water level remains relatively constant during the course of a typical day, it’s a freshwater canal. (Some freshwater canals do rise and fall in water level over the course of days or weeks during times of heavy rain or drought.)
If you’re fishing in a freshwater canal, the fish in the canal are residents who cannot leave the canal system and include species such as bass, bluegill, shellcrackers, crappie and tilapia. The fishing for these species does change seasonally (sometimes dramatically), but the fish are in the canals year-round. Fishing for these species can be similar to fishing for the same species “up north,” except for the seasonal differences.
For example, in Southwest Florida bass begin bedding in early winter and are mostly off the beds by the end of February. Crappie fishing is best in midwinter, though you’ll need to start calling them “specks” (short for speckled perch) if you hope to gain acceptance among local anglers.
If you’re fishing in saltwater canals, the fish in the canals can enter and exit the canal systems. There are certain species which tend to visit the canals at certain times of year, and not so much at other times. The fishing in our saltwater canals is best for most fish during the winter. One major exception: Tarpon, which are more often hooked in the canals during the summer.
Many other desirable sportfish, including snook, redfish, trout, black drum and sheepshead move into the canals in large numbers during the winter. In fact, it’s not uncommon for boating anglers to go into the canal systems to fish when it’s chilly or windy, because the canals offer both protected fishing conditions and a shot at good fishing.
Here are two thoughts which may help you catch more fish in the canals. First, as mentioned above, the seawalls, docks and other structures found in the canals provide much habitat for a variety of fish.
Why, then, do so many anglers stand on a seawall and heave their baits into the center of the canal, as far away as possible from the structure? While this tactic does at times produce desirable fish (trout are often found mid-canal), the technique is more likely to produce catfish than anything else.
Second, not all canals are created equal. There are some canals, or certain spots in some canals, which have produced fish for years, and other canals which seldom seem to produce a worthwhile catch. Did you ask your Realtor about the fishiness of your canal before signing that mortgage?
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.