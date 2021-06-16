Wow, it’s crazy on the water right now! Yes, we’ve got lots of traffic and people without any common sense, manners or boating knowledge at all … but I’m also talking about the fishing.
For sure, tarpon are at the forefront of most everybody’s minds right now. But I’ve actually had some clients who didn’t care about the silver king and just wanted to fish the backcountry. These folks were all rewarded with lots of bent rod time. Trout, reds, snook, jacks, ladyfish, shark, mackerel, and even accidental tarpon have been caught on these trips.
The clear water is amazingly beautiful, both on the beach and in the backcountry. But you’ve heard it before: It makes it tougher to get close to the fish. Longer casts really are key to all the fish right now. I’ve even seen ladyfish spook. That’s a new one!
Maybe it will start raining soon and bring on some of the tannic water that we equate with summertime. What a Pandora’s box that could be, with our rivers bringing all the “good stuff” they have to offer beside the normal clean tannic water. But let’s not go there right now.
Maguire came out from Colorado with the family to vacation. It worked out that he got a pass on doing the family thing for a day, and he wanted to fish for reds and snook. I asked him about tarpon, but he didn’t feel his abilities were ready for tarpon. He may have been right, but he handled the rod pretty well.
However, one thing kept showing up over and over that would have caused big trouble with a 12 weight in his hand: The bloody L. The bloody L takes place when the rod comes out of plane during the casting stroke, causing the rod to unload in an undesired and inefficient manner.
This will cause the loss of line speed, and frequently the line will drop on the water with the leader falling to the water at up to a 90-degree angle away from straight (thus the L). This makes it impossible to accurately cast to a target such as a cruising fish, a mangrove pocket, or anything really.
We anchored up and worked on this for 20 minutes, tweaking his grip and talking about rod plane. He was a quick study and I could tell he really wanted to improve. Soon his casts were straight as an arrow. We kept working the mangroves and his improved casting was rewarded with some small snook and mangrove snapper.
Eventually I spotted a red coming around a mangrove point, so I told him where I wanted him to cast (without telling him about the fish). He threw a nice 50-footer and made two quick strips — fish on! After a few minutes, we had taken a quick pic and released his first-ever redfish. He was ecstatic about his red and that we had taken the time to work out his cast earlier.
Then we moved out of the lee to a grass flat where it was more than a little breezy. I taught him how to throw a Belgian or oval cast to help cast a fly in windy conditions. He caught some trout doing so. That gave him a slam for his half-day trip. Not bad for a freshwater trout guy coming to the salt.
Everybody knows it’s tarpon season. There are fish just about everywhere right now. You have got to bring your “A” game to make catching a tarpon happen. Catching a big tarpon on a fly is definitely a team effort.
Somebody has to position the boat (push pole, trolling motor or big engine) on the best spot possible for the angler to cast. If there is a fishing buddy along, they need to help manage the caster’s line by helping undo tangles that occur (and not letting their partner stand on it during the cast).
The caster, of course is the main player here.If everybody else has done their job, then be ready to do yours. Put the fly in front of the fish (because contrary to what appears to be popular belief, no fish — not even tarpon — eat with their tails). Tarpon don’t ask you where you want them to swim so that you can cast to them. Be able to do so with a little wind blowing or having the sun in your eyes.
Then cast the L out of it, and whatever you do …
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
