Making a cast

Have you ever thought about how you sling your bait out there? Let’s take a look at your technique.

 Shutterstock photo

When it comes to casting with spinning tackle, are you a pincher or a hanger? Maybe you’ve never really thought about it. When an angler who is a “pincher” prepares to make a cast, the index finger of the rod hand extends, picks the line up on the fingertip, and pinches the line against the rod’s foregrip. The line is kept squeezed tightly against the foregrip during the backcast and is released at the end of the forward cast, allowing the line to pour off the reel.

A “hanger” prepares to cast in a similar way, extending that index finger to pick up the line on the fingertip. But instead of squeezing the line against the foregrip, the fingertip is bent to hold the line and does not contact the foregrip at all. The line hangs over the fingertip until the backcast begins, held in place by the weight of the lure or bait, and is released by straightening the finger at the end of the forward cast.


