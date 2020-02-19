As I write this, we’re only halfway through February, but it seems the March winds have already shown up. I dislike wind as much as you, probably more. The old adage “the wind is your friend” is a crock. But wind is a part of the game that we can’t control, and part of what makes this game so challenging and rewarding.
So let’s talk about what we can control. We can control our casting techniques. We can control our line. We can also control making gear changes.
Let’s start with changing our casting techniques for the wind. The most important thing, the super-secret, the “I Ching” to casting in the wind is simply this: Work on the casting basics. Get more comfortable with loading and unloading the rod (bending and unbending the rod). Work on casting in different planes and positions — sidearm, straight overhead or off shoulder (not as great an option as for salt as for small stream fishing).
All of this will help you grow accustomed to the “feel” of the rod and how it works. This will come in handy in making different presentations, wind or no wind. (OMG, you mean I have to practice? Yes!)
Let me share some strategies for dealing with the wind. If the wind is blowing in from your non-casting side (into your left side, if you are right-handed caster), you really have nothing to change except that the wind will move your line some. In other words, develop a nice loop with decent line speed, then cast to the left of your target and allow the wind to push it back to where you intend it to land.
With the wind blowing right in your face, a common strategy is to make a higher-than-usual back cast (so the wind won’t push the line down to the water behind you). If you are throwing a good tight-looped back cast, the wind won’t push it down. Power the rod forward with a slight downward trajectory, developing as much line speed as you can while forming that narrow loop. The narrow loop will help cut through the wind, and the downward path of the line will put the leader on the water sooner, so it won’t blow back toward you.
Think of it this way: If you are facing the wind and you throw a baseball (narrow loop) into it, it will travel pretty well, and you can get some distance. If you try to throw a beach ball (larger loop) into the wind, what will happen? The ball will probably end up behind you, right? The larger the loop, the more wind resistance there is and the less effective it will be.
The second strategy here is to drop down in a sidearm plane so that you can cast under the wind. OK, let’s debunk this myth in a hurry. Have you ever seen chop or whitecaps? I rest my case. There is wind all the way down to the surface of the water. Studies show that their might be a little less wind, but the difference isn’t enough to help us. There’s nothing wrong with a sidearm cast — just don’t expect to get under the wind with it.
Now, the toughest cast for most people to make is wind blowing into your casting side. One frequently used tactic: Cast sidearm. In addition to supposedly casting under the wind, this method supposedly keeps the fly away from you. Unless you have a very light wind, this technique will not keep the fly from hitting your rod, tangling in the line or possibly even hooking you in the derriere.
One actually useful technique for attacking this problem may be to simply switch hands. Oh, you’re not ambidextrous? Me either! I can go opposite hand in certain situations, but we need to go with our strengths here. An easy way to do this is to simply turn your back to the wind. Now, make your normal casting stroke and lay your back cast down as the presentation.
OK, I can see you shaking your head so hard that question marks are falling out of your ears. The back cast is nothing but the forward cast, going in the other direction. So, if we are making a good back cast (a mirror image of our forward cast) then, of course we can use it as our presentation cast and lay the line down behind us (which is actually now toward our target).
Did I lose you? Read it again and think about it. Turning your back to the wind and using the back cast to present the fly keeps the fly away from you and allows you to use your normal casting stroke. It’s a win-win situation.
The other technique I use for this situation is what I call controlling a mistake. Up until now, I have talked about keeping the rod in a single plane to make tighter controlled loops for casting. In this particular cast, called an oval or Belgian cast, the rod starts off in a low side arm position and moves around to the side and up during the back cast.
Then, without stopping (you must maintain tension on the cast the whole time), the rod comes up and over your head with the rod tilted slightly over your left shoulder. You finish off the forward cast as normal, with a stop and a loop to present the cast.
Confusing, I know. But, it really isn’t nearly as hard as it sounds. This, again, keeps the fly and line safely away from your body parts as the wind pushes it away from you on the downwind side.
For a wind blowing from behind you, nothing beats a good tight loop driven into the wind on your back cast. But the oval cast described above can be used here also. These techniques will give you the simplest start in getting along with the wind.
The next trick to put in your bag is the double haul. The double haul is a great way to easily develop more line speed and possibly reduce loop size, both of which help penetrate the wind, achieve greater distance and improve your accuracy.
Briefly, let’s talk about the other two things we can control to help us in wind: Line control and gear. Since a fly rodder can’t cast any further than the amount of line that we have pulled off the reel and have lying at our feet, the wind can become a problem. On the bow of a boat, the line will just blow off into the water, wrap around a trolling motor, your feet, or casting platform and will become intensely frustrating.
To remedy this, most people will use one of three things: A stripping basket, a stripping mat, or the bottom of the boat. I have graduated to the bottom of the boat for most of my clients. For the basket and mat to be effective, you must strip your line in them or on them. Most people don’t! So, control is lost anyway, and you now have another obstacle for your line to wrap around or get under.
I have most of my clients stand on the bow of the boat (no casting platform either) and strip the line into the well of the boat. You still have to make your line “go there,” but it’s a much bigger target and it doesn’t get in the way.
Nothing works better than becoming a better caster, but my last control comment is about gear. Try simply moving up a weight on the rig, say from an 8 weight to a 9. I don’t advocate putting a 9 weight line on an 8 weight rod, but it is cheaper than a whole new rig and it can work for you also.
Wind may not be our friend, but using these pointers we may be able to neutralize it into an amiable acquaintance. And that’s good enough, because it’s not leaving any time soon.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to get casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
