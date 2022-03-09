Most local offshore anglers know that reef fish love squid. In the Harbor, using squid for bait gets you catfish and the occasional stingray. That’s because squid aren’t a natural food for inshore fish here. But out in the Gulf, squid are a staple prey for open-water species and a treat for bottom dwellers.
Any area shop that sells frozen bait will have squid in the freezer, and that’s what almost everyone uses. But just as you can sometimes get finicky fish to eat live shrimp when they won’t even look at a frozen one, a live squid can be the key to hooking fish that you’ll otherwise miss out on.
Bonus: If you like calamari, it’s fantastic fresh. For a quick video that will show you how to clean a whole squid, go to https://bit.ly/3vQsHG2.
Catching squid is easiest at night, when you can draw large school of them to the boat using underwater lights. My suggestion is to get started a few hours before dawn. Squid are pelagic, which means they live in open water. However, like pelagic fish, they often gather near reefs and wrecks, because these places hold more food.
Water as shallow as 30 feet can be productive, but generally getting out a bit deeper will net you better results. Water 50 to 100 feet deep is usually ideal. Another bonus: In these depths, you can expect to have some good results with nocturnal snapper fishing. Chum and fish first, then turn on the lights and see if there are any squid around.
If your boat has permanent underwater lights installed, you’re ahead of the game. If not, you can get battery-powered or 12-volt portable lights. We have had great luck with green lights, but white and blue are also good. Red lights are not a good choice, since red doesn’t penetrate very far in the water.
Light will bring squid to you, but the scent of food is also a powerful attractant. Squid have a highly advanced sense of smell. A frozen chum block is good, but I prefer a menhaden oil drip. The concentrated aroma brings them in from a long distance.
Once they find you, the squid will form a school and start circling the boat. The lights confuse their navigation systems, but that’s OK — it won’t affect their appetites, and it will keep them close to the boat, right where you want them.
Squid are predatory and will eat a wide variety of meaty foods. A reasonably tough bait will catch multiple squid before needing replacement. Don’t bother with trying squid; they apparently don’t like cannibalism. Sardines and mullet are both great choices, and they’re easy to rig with no hook.
Why no hook? Because squid are fairly delicate, and the less they’re handled the better. Also, a hooked squid will fight back with tentacles, beak and ink. They grab, they bite and they stain your clothes. Forget all that and do it the easy way.
To rig, I tie on a large snap or snap swivel. Then I cut off the head of a baitfish about an inch behind the gills. Open the snap and push the wire through the bait’s snout, then clasp it. Voila — a no-hook squid rig that also securely holds your bait.
To fish it, toss the bait in the water where the squid are swimming by. As soon as the squid detect food, they’ll go for it. In a school, squid are very competitive for anything edible. One will grab it and wrap its tentacles around the bait, trying to keep the others at bay. Wait a few seconds, then simply lift the squid into the boat using the rod. Basically, you’re cane-poling.
The squid will hold on for a few seconds, but not forever. If possible, swing it right over the open livewell. Most of the time, the squid will drop off after a moment. If not, submerge it in the well and then gently squeeze the squid. It will drop the bait to fight off what it thinks is another squid. Get your hand out quick and then go catch another squid.
Now, what are you gonna do with a livewell full of squid? As I mentioned, this is a primary food source for pelagic fish such as cobia, king mackerel, blackfin tuna and sailfish. All of these will happily take a live squid, which can be slow-trolled or flatlined.
But I think the best use for them is targeting big red grouper. To them, a live squid is the equivalent of a Reese’s Cup for most of us: Deliciously satisfying and very hard to resist. Other species such as red snappper and amberjack also love them. Live squid will attract the attention of even well-educated bottom fish, since so few anglers use them for bait due to the effort required to procure them.
Rigging a live squid is not hard. Any bottom rig or trolling rig will work. The hook goes through the tip of the mantle (the opposite end from the tentacles). Squid have a tough internal shell called the pen or cuttle. Putting the hook through this structure will make it hard for smaller fish to steal the squid off the hook.
Live squid are more translucent than frozen ones, so you should be able to see the cuttle. If not, you’ll be able to tell quickly whether you’re going through the cuttle or not by the resistance (or lack thereof) your hook meets.
When hooking a squid on, I suggest keeping it in the well under the water. Remember, the ink. I use a dipnet both to catch the squid and as a sort of glove, because I want to avoid the bite.
A word on that bite: Like spiders, all squid are technically venomous. However, the venom of our local species is not dangerous to humans. If you are bitten, there may be some minor swelling or reddening of the area. I have been bitten, and it’s not so bad.
Fishing with live squid is not going to be for everyone. But in today’s world of ever-increasing angler pressure, going the extra mile is sometimes the only way to put top-quality fish in the boat. For those willing to put in the time and the work, the rewards can be incredible.
As the Fish Coach, Capt. Josh Olive offers personalized instruction on how and where to fish in Southwest Florida. To book your session or for more information, go to FishCoach.net, email Josh@FishCoach.net or call 941-276-9657.
