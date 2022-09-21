Beach fisherman

If you see me fishing all alone at the beach, there’s a reason.

For me, strolling our local beaches becomes a lot more exciting with a fishing rod in hand. Lounging around and looking for shark teeth gets old quick. Fishing gives me purpose. The solitude of angling along the shore is kind of like playing nine holes of golf by yourself: The score isn’t all that important. Just being outside and alone in one’s thoughts is enough.

Beachcombers often cross my path as I cast along the shore. Most have their heads down, intently staring at whatever has washed up at their feet. And that’s fine. I can work around those poor oblivious souls, inasmuch as the beach is for all to enjoy. Most say nothing. Some look up and manage a weak hello. But then there are a few who actually ask if I’m having any luck.


