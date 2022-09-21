For me, strolling our local beaches becomes a lot more exciting with a fishing rod in hand. Lounging around and looking for shark teeth gets old quick. Fishing gives me purpose. The solitude of angling along the shore is kind of like playing nine holes of golf by yourself: The score isn’t all that important. Just being outside and alone in one’s thoughts is enough.
Beachcombers often cross my path as I cast along the shore. Most have their heads down, intently staring at whatever has washed up at their feet. And that’s fine. I can work around those poor oblivious souls, inasmuch as the beach is for all to enjoy. Most say nothing. Some look up and manage a weak hello. But then there are a few who actually ask if I’m having any luck.
I’ve decided these folks must be from America’s heartland, an inquisitive part of the country if ever there was. If you’re from the Midwest, don’t think I’m paying you a compliment. Statistically, there is a high percentage of ax-wielding murderers that come from the center of our country. It’s just that I’ve found the average Midwesterner walking along the sand is likely to ask me something along the lines of, “Hey … catching anything?”
The simplest answer, of course, is an emphatic NO. That quick, monosyllabic answer always gets me off the hook, so to speak. I don’t say it in a nasty way — but at the same time, I’m not inviting any long term relationships either.
If I say yes (also monosyllabic, in case you’re keeping score), I’m inviting more questions: What, where, how big, etc. It might encourage my newfound, chatty friend to run off and grab his or her rod, perhaps setting up to fish close by, along an otherwise abandoned stretch of sand. So, even if I’m having success, no is just an easier answer.
Sometimes I tell a nosy beachcomber that getting close to nature is what’s important. Catching fish is just a plus. “Umm hmm,” they think. “He sucks at fishing.” Perhaps I should ask if they’ve found a junonia or lion’s paw shell. No? Well then, I guess we both suck, don’t we?
Sometimes it seems as if the beach umbrella crowd is taunting me. “What’s biting?” they ask. I like to use words like sharks, sea snakes, and jellyfish along with the phrase “I’ve never seen so many.” Then I watch them head straight for the parking lot.
When asked how I’m doing, I used to instinctively say “It’s too early to tell; I just got here.” And then one day I realized the woman who asked had been watching me flail in miserable luck for at least 45 minutes.
A faux science answer sometimes works. “With these mixed, semidiurnal tides? Are you kidding me?” See, I’m not only not answering the question, but also throwing some fancy jargon right back in their sun-scrunched, SPF-50 faces.
“No hablo inglés.” Learn this and you might be able to stop a conversation before it starts. Unless, of course, you happen across one of the 600 million people who speak and understand Spanish.
I’ve found that introducing an invisible friend keeps potential talkers at bay. “Harvey is doing much better than me. Why don’t you ask him?” That’ll move ‘em along.
If you’re a fly fisher, people will instinctively see you as odd and frightening, like a character from a horror movie. After all, you could maim some poor kid building a sandcastle with an errant backcast, if only you could first free yourself of the embarrassing amount of fly line wrapped around every limb of your body. Sane folks will not bother you.
Should beachside inquisitors persist, casually throw out something about your recent stint in federal prison. That should move along the most annoying questioner at the speed of an Olympic sprinter.
Avoiding eye contact is often helpful. Taking a little extra time to remove that algae from your hook can pay dividends if you don’t want to speak to anyone. Staring at the water is good as well, as if you’re using mental telepathy to shoo away ladyfish.
If a particularly nice person asks how my luck is (and I’m certain they’re not concealing an ax), I’ll opt for the truth. “Look — it’s not really about the fish. I come out to the beach to get away from my problems. Honestly, I’m happy to feel the sand under my feet and enjoy a few minutes of peace and tranquility. Now, please buzz off!”
Of course, when I return from fishing on the shore, my lovely wife will most likely ask me whether I’ve caught anything. And I always tell my wife the truth. After all, she’s from Indiana. Even after all these years, I keep tabs on the location of all our sharp tools.
