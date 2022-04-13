I talk a lot about bigger baits. Giving bass a large profile they can easily see and target is a productive method. But there is a flip side to that theory, and depending on the time of year, a smaller bait can be very effective too — sometimes even more effective. In the springtime especially, a smaller profile bait can beat out a bigger one.
When it comes to soft plastic baits, you can be overwhelmed with the size selection that is available. It seems like every color, every size and every shape known to man has been explored by professionals in the business in the effort to develop a bait that works all the time. It’s an impossible dream, but that boring fact won’t stop them from trying.
One of my personal favorite small baits is made by Creme, a company best known for panfish lures. I found their baits on the shelf while I was fishing a tournament up on the Harris chain of lakes. A friend of our showed us a bait he was using: A short straight trick worm, purple with a brown line running down the underside. He was clobbering bass with it, so I decided I needed something in that color.
I went to the local tackle store and they didn’t stock the brand he was using. I hunted through shelf after shelf looking for these baits and found a 4-inch Creme trick worm in the same color (minus the brown underside, but that was as close as I could get so I ran with it).
There are different methods to use when you get into smaller soft plastic baits. My personal favorite is the drop-shot. You can also use a Ned rig, or a shaky head, or even stick with the Texas rig if you prefer.
I rigged one on a drop-shot rod with an 18-inch leader and proceeded to catch one bass after another. While I was reeling them in, I watched guys not catch fish throwing a Carolina rig with a 10-inch worm. Never once did I see any of them scale down their bait or try a alternative technique to see if that would work. Their mistake.
There are definitely times when the bass prefer to grab a light snack rather than a heavy meal. When bass move from deep to shallow water and get ready for the spawn, they aren’t necessarily thinking about food. But a small bait can entice them to bite, even when they may be in the mood for other activities.
If you’ve never fished a drop-shot rig, it’s a little different. You don’t have to move the bait very much at all. The action comes from the rod tip. When I fish my drop-shot rig with a small trick worm rigged weedless, I cast out and then just shake the rod tip.
That lure is suspended over the weight, and it will move, vibrate and hop around without ever leaving the spot where the weight has it anchored to the bottom. It gives the appearance of a wounded or excited baitfish, which can drive the bass crazy. The same goes for the shaky head and the Ned rig. These techniques are designed to give small baits a lot of action.
In order to get that action, you have to do away with the heavy equipment you may be used to using. My drop-shot setup is a 7.5-foot medium heavy spinning rod with an ultra-fast tip. I need to be able to set the hook, so plenty of backbone is required, but I need that fast tip to allow me to shake the bait without moving it off the spot.
My shaky head and Ned rig rods are similar in design but shorter in length. It’s easier to be precise when casting a shorter rod, so for these two techniques I use a rod in the 6.5-foot range, but same action and tip.
I am big on Lews Mach II spinning reels, and I prefer Gamakatsu hooks for a drop-shot rig. I keep those small though and never use one over 2/0. The Ned rig and shaky head come with the hook attached to the weight, so you’ll need a variety in your box depending on the depth you are fishing and the cover surrounding it.
Don’t let the Florida myth of big baits all the time fool you. My little purple worm has produced one over 7 pounds. Those big ones can be caught on small baits as well. When the bite feels like it slowed down, don’t be afraid to try something a little different. You may be surprised at the quantity and the quality of bass you can find by changing things smaller.
Greg Bartz is a tournament bass fisherman based in Lakeland. Greg fishes lakes throughout Florida’s Heartland and enjoys RV travel around the Southeast with his wife and tournament partner, Missy. Contact him at Greg.Bartz@SummitHoldings.com.
