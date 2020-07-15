I don’t have to tell you it’s summertime — everyone knows that from how hot it is outside. That heat means that fishing is going to be a lot tougher in the middle of the day. If you want to catch and not just cast, go out in the morning and evening when it’s a few degrees cooler. Plan to wake up earlier than normal and fish before breakfast, or sleep in and go out after supper.
With Gulf water temperatures in the upper 80s and the flats pushing past 90 degrees, fish are going to look for cooler areas to hang out. Big leafy mangroves with a lot of shade are probably going to hold a lot more fish this time of year than dead sticks. I’ll bet you’d rather be in the shade then in direct sunlight. Am I right or am I wrong?
Shade is just one option. Deeper water will also be cooler. Water is a great insulator, and it takes a lot longer to heat up the lower part of the water column. Another key thing that I look for is moving water, which is cooler than stagnant water and as a bonus will have a lot more oxygen.
Oxygen content really matters. I have been out in areas that have a lot of fish — redfish, snook, snapper, etc. — but they’re staying down low where they can breathe. I mean, it’s pretty basic. If I can’t breathe, I’m probably not sticking around very long. Why would a fish be any different?
I have been hearing a lot of people complain about their bait dying in their livewells. That’s going to happen this time of year. Everyone wants to go fill their wells up with all the bait they can catch, but the water is hot and there is not a lot of oxygen in the top foot of the water.
Where does your livewell pump pull water from? The top of the water column. So you are putting water in your well, but it’s got hardly any oxygen and all your bait will suffocate. Next time you have bait in your well, look at it. You will see all those little fish coming to the surface trying to get oxygen, because there isn’t enough in the water.
Easy fix, although I know a lot of you are not going to like it: Put fewer baits in the livewell, or maybe none at all. Most of the bait out there is small. Let it grow bigger. I like live bait, but to be honest, this time of year you might be better off using other things to catch your fish.
Pinfish are a little easier to keep alive than whitebait. But in warm water, cut mullet, ladyfish, crabs and shrimp can work better than anything alive that a fish has to chase down. I don’t want to be running around chasing food in this heat, and the fish don’t want to either. They would much rather eat something they don’t have to work hard to get, something just sitting there on the bottom or barely moving. A hot fish is a lazy fish, and trust me that a bait lying on the bottom is going to work a lot better.
There is a lot going on out on the water right now. Fishing is really good, but only if you’re on the water when the fish want to eat. I’m glad, because being on the water is better than dealing with all the problems this country is going through right now. It’s peaceful out there, and you can get away from everything else going on. Speaking of which: Hate to cut it short, but I need to get back on the water.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
