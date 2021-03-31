No, we’re not talking about some dark-haired beauty running down the beach. Liza is another name for what most of us call mullet.
Mullet are everywhere. You’ll find them in both fresh and salt water on both sides of the state. Over the years, folks have tried lots of ways to enhance demand for mullet — even to the extent of renaming them. Lots of us only know mullet as smoked planks available at local fish markets. They make great smoked fish dip.
What locals know is that they are also great fried. This is a Florida favorite when fresh caught, immediately iced and filleted just before a fish fry. The challenge with marketing mullet has always been their limited shelf life. That restricts them to spots close to where they’re landed.
Mullet frustrate many a novice saltwater angler, since they ignore most every lure and bait presented and stick to their vegetarian diet. One day on the water, we encountered a group of kayak paddlers who excitedly remarked that fish were “bubbling everywhere!” These fish were mullet near the surface spooking as this group paddled through a school of them.
Way back, a netter was charged with netting mullet fish illegally. The defense attorney got him off by convincing the court that mullet were not fish but fowl, since only birds have gizzards. Mullet do have gizzards, but they’re definitely fish and can only “fly” short distances while they surround a frustrated kayak angler.
They actually can be caught or captured by several methods, and there is a generous 50-fish limit if you are planning a fish fry for the whole neighborhood. As mentioned, though, use them all quickly as they don’t keep or freeze well. If they are to be kept for later, smoking is really the best option. Mullet caught in salt water taste better than the freshwater ones, which can be a little muddy.
As a kid, Les fished for mullet with his grandfather in the canals of Fort Lauderdale. A cane pole with stout line, a monofilament leader, small hook and a bread ball or small piece of worm was the best rig. Suspending the bait a few inches under a tiny float was the standard presentation. As they swam by, the mullet would occasionally inhale the bait and the battle was on.
Don’t underestimate a mullet when hooked. They are powerful fish that pull hard and jump. Recently, we learned that up in the Panhandle folks chum them with bread and put a tiny piece of a white plastic bass worm on the hook when fishing from docks.
Fly fishers can target mullet using small flies suspended in the surface film. Mullet do eat insects, so tiny trout flies are a good choice. The challenge is to present the fly to the mullet without spooking the whole school. Long, light leaders and a soft-landing fly are essential.
It is legal to net them with cast nets but unless you’re good at throwing a big heavy net, most of us leave that to the professionals. What we can do legally to capture a mullet for the table is to snag one. If you find yourself surrounded by mullet and nothing else is biting, tie a large, unweighted, very sharp treble hook onto your line and toss it across a school as they swim by. Snagging is not very sporting, but it works to put fish in the pan.
Hooking up a big mullet this way will keep you busy for a while since they pull like a redfish, especially when foul-hooked. However, snagged mullet almost never jump.
Les accidentally snagged a big mullet while kayak fishing up on Robert’s Bay in Nokomis a few years back. He was throwing a jig around them to see if any redfish were shadowing the big school. Redfish do this hoping for a crab or startled baitfish to appear. It’s always a good plan to toss a jig around mullet schools for redfish.
This mullet had Les convinced (for a few minutes, anyway) that he had actually found a redfish as the 10-pound braid peeled off the reel. He finally landed this fish after convincing it to leave the school and come to the kayak. It was delicious.
There are seasonal nighttime closures in Charlotte County that affect mullet fishermen, so check out the FWC page (https://bit.ly/2P7CapS) for details to avoid any problems. Whether you call it a common mullet, cefalo, macho, machuto, liza cabezuda, liza blanca or even just liza, it’s a fish you’ll see every time you’re on the water around here. So, if nothing else is biting and you want a seafood meal, bring a liza home for dinner.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
