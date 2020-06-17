In the modern parlance, catfishing is not a good thing. It means going online and pretending to be someone you’re not in order to lead someone on. Sometimes it’s done just to have cruel fun, but it can also be a method of scamming someone.
But before that, catfishing meant going out to catch some whisker-mouthed bottom feeders. Now, here in Southwest Florida, it’s not something we usually do on purpose. Only a handful of anglers target freshwater catfish these days, and saltwater fishermen mostly try to avoid catching them because they’re slimy, they have mildly venomous spines, and everyone says they’re no good to eat (although the next time someone tells you that, ask them if they’ve tried it for themselves).
Catfish may not be a favored catch, but there are probably more of them caught from our local waters than any other species. That’s because they’re abundant, they’ll eat just about anything, and they are completely unconcerned about things like heavy wire leaders or giant highly visible hooks. They’re always hungry, and if there’s something edible, they’re going for it.
Our cats also live in a variety of habitats: From the river mouths to the Intracoastal; in water a foot deep or 20 feet deep; over mud, sand, shell or grass. That means that almost anyone who throws a bait virtually anywhere in the waters of Charlotte Harbor stands a reasonable chance of catching Mr. Whiskers.
So if you want to have a fishing tournament that virtually anyone might win, catfish are your species. And that’s exactly what Fishin’ Frank’s is doing, to raise money for their fire fund.
This event hearkens back to the shark tournaments the shop used to run years ago. The sharks were the main draw, but far more people entered to target catfish. With much tighter regulations on sharks today, a kill tournament targeting them doesn’t make a lot of sense — but catfish are unregulated and everywhere. Removing a few from the Harbor will cause no harm and won’t even make the smallest dent in their numbers.
The rain-or-shine tournament will run for 24 hours. Fishing starts at 4 p.m. June 26, and entrants have to be in the weigh-in line at Harpoon Harry’s in Fishermen’s Village (1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda) by 4 p.m. June 27. The entry fee is $35 ($32.71 plus sales tax) per angler.
Entries are individual, and anglers must catch their own fish. Fishing assistance from any outside entity is not permitted, except that an assistant may handle a net or other landing device to help in safely landing a fish.
One of the best things about this even is that even kids can win it. All anglers must be at least 5 years old. To participate, minors under the age of 18 at time of registration must provide tournament organizers with an affidavit signed by their legal guardian.
For the rest of the rules, go to FishinFranks.com/catfish.htm.
There will be some pretty amazing prize packages for the winners. They’re still being put together, but it looks like first through fourth places will all be receiving guided fishing trips, modest cash awards, and one-of-a-kind tumblers and shirts.
If you don’t want to fish the tournament but would like to help raise money for the fire fund, come out to the weigh-in at Harpoon Harry’s from noon to 4 p.m. June 27. Everybody is invited to the party, and there will be a silent auction and raffles that are open to anyone who shows up, and not all of the stuff up for grabs will be fishing-related.
For the local fishing community, the loss of Fishin’ Frank’s has left a big hole. We don’t know yet if it will be possible for the shop to reopen. Frank and his crew still don’t know whether they’ll be able to buy the building they’ve been looking at and what (if anything) the insurance is going to pay out.
But this much is sure: If there’s going to be another Fishin’ Frank’s in our future, it’s going to take lots of money to make it happen. And if we can put some grease on those rails while also having a great time fishing with friends and family — well, heck, why not?
Contact Capt. Josh Olive at 941-276-9657 or Publisher@WaterLineWeekly.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.