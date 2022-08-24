“The Man” giveth and “The Man” taketh away. When you wake up Tuesday morning, you won’t be able to harvest red grouper. But when you wake up next Thursday morning, you will be able to harvest greater amberjack, snook and redfish in Southwest Florida waters, and you might be able to harvest more trout than you could the evening before.
On Aug. 8, the Gulf Council announced that the red grouper recreational fishery in Gulf of Mexico federal waters (outside 9 nautical miles from shore) would shut down Aug. 30, with the fishery remaining closed for the rest of 2022. On Aug. 11, the FWC issued an executive order that imposed a similar closure in Florida state waters.
Why Aug. 30, and not the end of the month? The closure date was selected because staff at the Gulf Council have estimated that recreational anglers will have landed the entire year’s allocation of red grouper by Aug. 29. Yep; they calculate this stuff down to the day.
If you didn’t know the season for greater amberjack was opening next Thursday (Sept. 1), you might be in trouble. The season was originally supposed to open Aug. 1, but on July 22 the Gulf Council announced a one-month delay in the season opening date. This was done because it was feared that if the season opened Aug. 1 as planned, this year’s allocation of amberjack might be overharvested.
So if you happened to miss that July 22 announcement and took home an amberjack during August, then you broke the law. That’s one of the problems with short-notice announcements of fishery closures: Well-meaning anglers sometimes run afoul of the regulations unintentionally.
Southwest Florida’s inshore fishery will experience a huge watershed moment (pun intended) next Thursday, when the seasons for snook and redfish will open for the first time in about four years.
The fisheries for snook, redfish and spotted trout were closed as a result of red tide fish kills in 2017 and 2018. Piles of stinky fish carcasses prompted a public outcry for action, and the FWC responded by imposing lengthy closures on snook, redfish and trout.
In our region, trout harvest resumed last year under regulations that were more strict than the regulations prior to the closure — but redfish and snook have remained closed (except in DeSoto County, which was never included in the emergency closure).
When redfish harvest opens here next week, the regulations on redfish harvest will be somewhat stricter than before the closure. The slot size limit of 18 to 27 inches has not changed, and neither has the bag limit of one fish per person.
But there is a new vessel limit, which is a maximum of two redfish per boat. So if you are fishing from a boat with three or more anglers aboard, you won’t be able to keep as many redfish as before the closure.
Note that redfish harvest is not opening in federal waters of the Gulf. The long-standing prohibition against the harvest or possession of redfish more than 9 nautical miles off our coast remains in effect. We don’t see many slot reds out there anyway.
Snook regulations in our region remain unchanged since before the closure. There’s a slot size limit of 28 to 33 inches, a bag limit of one fish per person, and two closed seasons each year: December through February and May through August.
As mentioned, trout harvest is already open, but there is some confusion about the regulations. During the closure, there were permanent changes made to trout size and bag limits. The slot limit was tightened a bit to the current slot of 15 to 19 inches, and the allowance for overslot fish has been reduced to no more than one per boat (previously, it was one for each angler). In addition, the bag limit was reduced to three fish per person in this region. All of these trout regulations are in place now and will remain in effect after Sept. 1.
But there was also a temporary regulation on trout enacted during the closure that will expire next Thursday: A boat limit of six fish daily. As of Sept. 1, that boat limit goes away and the bag limit will be simply three per person. That means boats with three or more anglers aboard will be able to harvest more trout each day. Confused?
Let’s go fishing!
Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.
