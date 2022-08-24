Canal redfish

Jan Holm and her beautiful Port Charlotte canal redfish, caught on live shrimp. On Sept. 1, this fish will be legal to keep.

“The Man” giveth and “The Man” taketh away. When you wake up Tuesday morning, you won’t be able to harvest red grouper. But when you wake up next Thursday morning, you will be able to harvest greater amberjack, snook and redfish in Southwest Florida waters, and you might be able to harvest more trout than you could the evening before.

On Aug. 8, the Gulf Council announced that the red grouper recreational fishery in Gulf of Mexico federal waters (outside 9 nautical miles from shore) would shut down Aug. 30, with the fishery remaining closed for the rest of 2022. On Aug. 11, the FWC issued an executive order that imposed a similar closure in Florida state waters.


Capt. Ralph Allen runs the King Fisher Fleet of sightseeing and fishing charter boats located at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda. He is an award-winning outdoor writer and photographer, and is a past president of the Florida Outdoor Writers Association. Contact him at 941-639-2628 or Captain@KingFisherFleet.com.

