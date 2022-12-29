A long-time favorite launch of ours — one we tried for more than a decade to keep off the radar, in order to preserve its wild nature — is being “upgraded” and changed this year. No longer will it be the primitive and natural area we loved and tried to protect. Instead, a new pedestrian bridge, an ADA-compliant kayak launch platform, and an enlarged fishing pier will bring a more developed feel to this spot.
We were generously granted a sneak preview of the coming changes that should be available for all to enjoy by mid-March 2023. Until then, the heavy equipment and ongoing construction work make the closure necessary to ensure the safety of the public.
Parking seems to be a major consideration in these development plans to accommodate the expected popularity of this new and improved facility. There is a new parking area near the lower unimproved launch designed to accommodate 10 vehicles as well as two longer trailer spots. Up in the main lot, parking has been designed with 26 vehicle spots and three additional drive-thru trailer spaces.
Assuming half the parked vehicles could be kayakers, allowing two kayaks per vehicle, plus the trailers with up to six kayaks aboard each, upwards of 30 kayaks could be floating on this little creek. That’s unfortunate, because what has made Deer Prairie Creek such a wonderful spot is the pristine solitude and peace found here, which was unavailable at any other kayak launch in the area.
One of the most obvious changes is the construction of a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the outlet of the main lake above the spillway. This bridge will make access to the northern part of the preserve easier and drier for those who want to hike into this area. Apparently wide enough for vehicles, it is structurally limited to the lighter loads anticipated from non-vehicular use. Bollards will be installed to help prevent vehicles from crossing this bridge and collapsing the structure.
This bridge will also facilitate access not only by hikers and bikers, but also make entrance for poachers easier too. All of us who value and respect this preserve will need to be alert for suspicious activities in this newly opened area.
Another obvious improvement is the extension of the small dock already there to a full-fledged fishing pier extending out into the lake with a “T” design, which will allow more fishermen to use this pier.
It will also become a popular alligator viewing platform. The workers we saw during our visit drew the attention of several alligators by just dipping buckets of water from the lake for construction use. Any commotion sounds like a dinner bell to these primitive and iconic creatures. An angler landing a fish will surely get their attention also.
With the ADA cutouts that lower the railing in several places, it will be possible to bring a chair to the pier and enjoy the scenery from a seated level. We surely hope this will not become an alligator feeding platform.
The new ADA kayak and canoe launch will be the improvement most kayakers are concerned with. If you’re familiar with Senator Paul B. Johnson Park on the Myakka River near U.S. 41, this one uses the same floating dock concept, with a sloped ramp and two launch slots. Key differences: This structure is shaped vaguely like a “T”, instead of an “L” and doesn’t require as many right-angle turns to reach the water.
Still, we have to say it will still be a challenge for even a non-disabled kayaker to use this structure. The slots and ramp are narrow and restrict the kayak from lining up with the slots. During landing, the sloped ramp impedes the bow of the kayak, leaving the kayaker unable to reach the railings provided for pulling themselves into the slot. As with the Johnson Park launch, we suspect this one will also be unused as folks either go somewhere else or find an alternative launch spot.
Additional picnic shelters complete the upgrade, and are connected by concrete walkways that replace the paver brick walks used in the previous design. This new layout will require the addition of several fences to restrict access to sensitive shoreline areas to slow the pace of continuing erosion. Additional riprap has been imported to shore up areas along the bank now suffering from extensive erosion caused by our recent hurricane Ian. Much of the old parking area went underwater during Hurricane Ian. We are interested to see how the upgraded components weather, though we hope to never see a storm like this one again.
So, prepare for the changes you will encounter on your next visit to Deer Prairie Creek. All things change and evolve, but manmade changes can occur shockingly fast. Let’s all hope the folks at Sarasota Parks and Recreation feel as dedicated to preserving the beauty of Deer Prairie Creek Preserve as the visitors to this spot have for more than a decade.
It is difficult to manage an area as pristine in the face of ever-increasing population pressures. We know this to be true from our work with the National Park Service. The NPS has the directive to preserve, in a pristine condition, the natural resources placed in their trust in perpetuity.
It is always a challenge to find this path, but we hope expanding access to this small and limited resource will also include a plan to conserve the nature of this area despite all the pressure from additional visitors. Thoughts and prayers appreciated.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
