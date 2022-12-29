When did they build that?

This pedestrian bridge is just one of the major changes at the Deer Prairie Creek Preserve south entrance.

 Photo by Kimball Beery

A long-time favorite launch of ours — one we tried for more than a decade to keep off the radar, in order to preserve its wild nature — is being “upgraded” and changed this year. No longer will it be the primitive and natural area we loved and tried to protect. Instead, a new pedestrian bridge, an ADA-compliant kayak launch platform, and an enlarged fishing pier will bring a more developed feel to this spot.

We were generously granted a sneak preview of the coming changes that should be available for all to enjoy by mid-March 2023. Until then, the heavy equipment and ongoing construction work make the closure necessary to ensure the safety of the public.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments