Charlotte County is seeking public input on the design of the Placida West Boat Ramp 1% Local Option Sales Tax project.
Charlotte County’s local government television station, CC-TV, has scheduled a Facebook Live briefing to solicit input on the Placida West Boat Ramp sales tax project. The livestream is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 30 on the county’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida) and simulcast on CC-TV (Comcast channel 20 or 97, CenturyLink Prism channel 96).
Facilities staff will review the project plans and answer questions from viewers in the livestream’s comments section in Facebook.
The video will remain available for viewing after the livestream concludes.
To submit a question in advance, email Communications Manager Brian Gleason at Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The county is also conducting an online survey. To participate in the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/NTB6GLN.
