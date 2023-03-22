I hear a lot of people complaining we don’t have redfish and that they can’t catch them. If that’s you, don’t feel bad — I have those days too. We have the world’s most difficult to catch redfish right here in Charlotte Harbor. Yes, we do have a lot of redfish, but they are very spooky.
Things that I like to look for to find redfish include oyster beds, big shaded trees, and — most important — mullet. Everyone is out using whitebait right now because it is everywhere. You will catch redfish on whitebait, but you will catch more of them on shrimp, pinfish, crabs, cut mullet cut ladyfish.
Why? Look at the difference in the mouths of a snook and a redfish. The snook’s mouth points up; the redfish’s goes down. It’s a lot easier for a redfish to eat off the bottom than the top.
Shrimp are a favorite of redfish and can be used year round. There are a lot of ways to fish a shrimp. The two most common are freelining or with a jighead. My favorite way is on a Rockport Rattler jighead. I pinch off the last half-inch of the tail, put the hook into the exposed meat and then out the top of the shrimp. The rattling part of the jighead is mostly hidden in the tail.
Rigged like this, that shrimp puts a lot of scent in the water. When I work this, I bounce my rod up in the air so that rattle in the jighead rattles when it goes up but also when it hits the bottom. All that sound is bound to bring some attention to the bait.
Now everyone knows we have a lot of catfish in our waters. There’s nothing you can do to completely avoid them, but I have a trick for when they’re all over. If you’ve ever looked at a catfish’s mouth, you know they’re actually pretty small. One way around them is to use big chunks of cutbait — maybe 4 to 6 inches. A redfish has a very large mouth for its size and can take a big piece of bait with no problem.
When you are anchored up and you have your chunks of ladyfish or other cut bait on in the water on the bottom, a little chum can be very helpful in getting the fish to pay attention. Don’t chum with one thing and have something else on your lines — chum with what you’re using on your hook. If you’re driving past a restaurant and you smell those sizzling steaks, you’re not going to want seafood — you want that red meat. Same goes with the fish.
Throwing lures for redfish is a bunch of fun. I use a lot of natural baits, but I’d much rather cast artificials all day. One of my top choices for redfish is a weedless gold spoon. You can cover a lot of water with it, and redfish go crazy for it. I put Pro-Cure all over my spoons, because redfish have great sense a of smell and that makes a big difference.
Another great bait for redfish is a Z-Man or Gulp shrimp rigged either weedless or on a jighead. Just bounce the bottom with the bait, nice and slow.
During the late summer and fall, we see a lot of tower boats running our flats, trying to find schools of redfish. That puts a lot of pressure on the reds, and can force them to move out of places where they would really like to be but they keep getting run over. To be honest, I wish it were against the law to harass fish like that. If we didn’t allow boats to run areas like on the inside of the bar, that would help both our grass and our fish.
Most of them end up chasing the same handful of schools. But it doesn’t have to be that way. There are plenty of fish out there, and no need to keep hammering the same ones all the time. Big schools of redfish move a lot. When there are that many fish bunched up, they have to keep moving to find enough food for all of them.
If you want to go out looking for redfish schools, a few areas that seem to always get them are Whidden Creek, Catfish Creek, the Turtle Bay bar, the Burnt Store bar, the Bokeelia bar, Cayo Pelau, and all the docks near the passes.
To understand why (and to identify some areas that I left out), look at what all these areas have in common: They are all open-water areas that have deep water near them, and they all hold a lot of redfish food.
Adult redfish usually live in deep water offshore, until late summer when they come in to “collect” newly matured redfish for the spawn. So they prefer to be near deep water and sometimes even just hang out in deeper water. When they’re feeding in shallow areas, it makes them feel more comfortable to know that there’s deeper water nearby.
Schooling reds hit the same baits as singles, but you have to be smarter about where you put it. If you hook a fish in the front or middle of the group, when it goes running the whole school might scatter. No more redfish for you. Instead, cast to the sides or the back and try to pick off a straggler. Fight it, release it, and repeat. I’ve caught dozens from a single school that way.
Patience and stealth are the two main things you’ll need when targeting redfish. If you have all the right baits but are missing those key ingredients, you might as well go after something else. As always, if you have any questions, give me a call and I’ll help you if I can.
Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.
