I hear a lot of people complaining we don’t have redfish and that they can’t catch them. If that’s you, don’t feel bad — I have those days too. We have the world’s most difficult to catch redfish right here in Charlotte Harbor. Yes, we do have a lot of redfish, but they are very spooky.

Things that I like to look for to find redfish include oyster beds, big shaded trees, and — most important — mullet. Everyone is out using whitebait right now because it is everywhere. You will catch redfish on whitebait, but you will catch more of them on shrimp, pinfish, crabs, cut mullet cut ladyfish.


Capt. Karl Butigian lives, breathes and eats Florida fishing. He owns and operates KB Back Country Charters (KBBackCountryChartersFishing.com) on the waters of Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf of Mexico. To book a trip or for info, call him at 941-565-7325.

