It’s been an interesting couple of weeks around here. We got a chance to launch and fish a couple of spots worth mentioning.
First, the bad news: The 19th Street launch in Boca Grande is not yet back to its “pre-Ian” perfection. It was repurposed to get heavy machines onto a barge to help with post-storm cleanup. This has been a favorite launch for many of us in the area, and we’re hoping to see it back to its old self. The riprap ramp was a hazard to walk on and would tear up a kayak on contact. The sandy launch we enjoyed before would be just fine. Folks at the Boca Beacon say it is better but still has some small rocks.
Instead, you might consider launching at the Boca Grande Pier on the north end of Gasparilla Island. It’s busy serving folks that used to use the 19th Street launch. The folks with the kayak concession there are easy to get along with and will let anglers “play through” to keep them from waiting on a guided group to launch. Do take your dolly as it’s easier to park down the road and totally rig up before wheeling your “ready to go” kayak down to the launch.
As we always mention, don’t pass up a chance to fish the edges of the sand bar just a few hundred yards due east of the pier. Whatever the tide, the grass around the bar holds fish. On a high tide, drift right across and look for redfish in the depressions.
We launched at Lemon Bay Park on a calm morning that became a windy afternoon. Launching there is challenging, mostly because of the stairs leading down to the water. We usually just guide our kayaks down from the stern; they slide easily down the stairs to the sand. Unfortunately, coming back up at the end of the day is harder. We usually unload heavy stuff to make it easier.
This morning, a negative low tide meant walking another hundred yards west into the bay to find the four inches of water we needed to climb aboard. As usual, we headed north towards Forked Creek, but found few fish and an increasing northerly wind. On a whim, we reversed course and fished the protected water on the south end of the park.
Once there, we started catching fish on every cast. A big school of small trout were in residence and anxious to eat our plastic DOA shrimp. By fishing the outer edges of this hot action, we did catch and release several of the larger trout we were looking for. We even caught a few on our flyrods using small shrimp flies; that’s always fun.
This windy weather and intermittent red tide has made it hard to get on the bay. Since Lemon Bay runs north and south, typical winter winds from the north make kayak fishing tough. Instead, we often head inland to the outstanding freshwater fishery we enjoy even on windy days. In particular, these northerly winds favor the canals that run east and west around North Port.
The Cocoplum Waterway is one such spot. It offers an abundance of bass, bluegill, shellcracker, speckled perch, and even a few snook to make things interesting. The ADA kayak launch at Dallas White Park was totaled by Ian, but the boat ramp (which was our obvious choice anyway) is still good.
There are plenty of brackish canals in Port Charlotte accessible from Edgewater Drive. The launch and parking at Sunrise Park are free, which makes it our favorite. We really hate to worry about deadlines while trying to enjoy a day in our kayaks. The other launches at Charlotte Beach Park and at Spring Lake Park feature timed parking with hefty fines get back late because you’re having too much fun.
There are still a lot of tree branches and other debris along the mangroves, so a weedless lure is a good choice. If hanging up gets to be a problem, we often go to a plastic shad tail with a bullet weight and a small wide-gap hook. Even DOAs or other plastic shrimp can be rigged this way if the tail fan is removed and a wide gap hook is inserted on that end.
Well, there you go. We hope this helps folks get in their kayaks and catch some quality gamefish around Southwest Florida. Thanks to all the folks that turned out for Cracker Fair and their kind words about our angler’s guides. It was a fun time for us too.
Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.
