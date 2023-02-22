Kayak launching

The Boca Grande Pier launch offers a nice sandy shore, much better than the riprap at 19th Street.

 Photo by Kimball Beery

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks around here. We got a chance to launch and fish a couple of spots worth mentioning.

First, the bad news: The 19th Street launch in Boca Grande is not yet back to its “pre-Ian” perfection. It was repurposed to get heavy machines onto a barge to help with post-storm cleanup. This has been a favorite launch for many of us in the area, and we’re hoping to see it back to its old self. The riprap ramp was a hazard to walk on and would tear up a kayak on contact. The sandy launch we enjoyed before would be just fine. Folks at the Boca Beacon say it is better but still has some small rocks.


Kimball and Les Beery, authors of the waterproof “Angler’s Guide to Shore Fishing Southwest Florida” and “Angler’s Guide to Kayak Fishing Southwest Florida,” contribute these columns to promote the excellent fishing available in Southwest Florida. Their books are available at most tackle shops in the area, AnglerPocketGuides.com, or Amazon as a download or hard copy.

