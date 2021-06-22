It's mango season, and I'm making lots of stuff with this tasty fruit. That includes adding it to several of my standard recipes in which it works well. One of them is a tuna tartare dish that I get requests for regularly.
This is a refreshingly cold dish that is good to eat anytime, but especially good when it’s hot outside. And it's been pretty hot this week. I think we even hit some “feels like” triple digits this past week when you add in the humidity. Now that we're actually in summer, it's time to add some chilled foods to the menu.
I like to make tuna tartare with fresh local ingredients like mango and avocado. If you do make this dish, please try and eat it as soon as possible since the acid from the tomato will start to turn your beautiful red tuna to a dark brown color. The flavor is fine, but it doesn’t look appetizing at all.
One of the most important things to remember when making this dish is to make sure all ingredients are chilled to 40 degrees. What I do is put everything in my fridge the day before so I know it's all going to be good and cold.
I had to get a new fridge for my house awhile back. After it was installed and filled with food, the next day I noticed that some vegetables in the back had frozen. I looked to see if the thermostat might have gotten bumped while loading it, making it get super cold, but it was right where I set it.
I used a chef's trick to see if my fridge was at the right temperature: I checked the temp in the center of a block of butter. If the block has been in your fridge for at least 24 hours, whatever the temp of the center of that butter is will be the temp of your fridge. Mine was about 10 degrees colder than what I had set it to.
So calibrated the fridge and haven’t had any issues since. I learned this trick from a health inspector years ago. While he inspected the kitchen I worked in, he used a probe and temped the center of a block of butter. So make sure your fridge is at the right temperature and doesn’t freeze your vegetables (or your tuna).
To go with this tuna tartare, I suggest a crispy seasoned flatbread. And remember — like sweet revenge, this is a dish best served cold.
