Everybody asks about “the gear” to have. What’s the best fly rod? What’s the best reel to put on that rod? Will it help me cast farther and catch more fish?
We will start with that last question and get it out of the way. The answer is definitely no. No rod, reel or line will not make you a better fisherman or caster — only you can make yourself better! I will be addressing this issue in columns to come.
Now let’s address that first question: What’s the best rod for you? This is such a loaded and lopsided question. Many variables go into trying to make this decision, and there isn’t one clear answer (if there were, think about all the rod designers who would be out of work). Let’s look at just one rod attribute — weight.
We can talk about the rod’s true weight (what it weighs on a scale). We can evaluate swing weight. The term swing weight has been well established in many sports using a bat racket or club. In those sports the term swing weight means the moment of inertia around a predetermined axis — in our case, the inertia of a single-handed fly rod around the axis at the butt of a fly rod. In terms that I can understand, we could look at how the weight is distributed and how the rod feels in your hand.
Then we can talk about other variables, such as tapers, resins, graphite, graphite layout and the part they play in where the rod flexes, how much it flexes, will it track properly, generate line speed and how that pertains to action and rod durability. Then, if we decide to change reels or even put on a different fly line, we have to start all over because we have added a new variable into the formula.
I don’t know about all of you, but I just got a math headache. And we haven’t yet taken into account the biggest variable of all — the caster themselves.
Children, adults or senior citizens? Guys or gals? Experienced, intermediate, or rank beginners? We are not robots that do the exact same movement, with the exact same computerized and calculated grip, stroke length, speed or stopping point. So how do we calculate and allow for human error in the formula for the “best rod?”
Just for fun, let’s throw in a couple of qualities that have nothing to do with performance but still are important considerations when people buy a rod: Aesthetics (is it pretty? does it look expensive?) and price.
When it comes right down to the nitty-gritty, color probably won’t make or break the sale of a rod. If it looks decent and performs well, then the requirements have been met. But I guess there are people out there who have an obsessive-compulsive need for everything to match.
I used to (“used to” being the key words here) fish with a buddy who got so bad that he and his wife had to have all of their gear match. Waders, vests, boots, gloves, shirts, jackets socks (even though you can’t see them), rods, reels, buffs and lines … not just having the same brands, but also the same colors or at the very least complementary colors. Their Labrador, Murphy, even had to have matching dog collar! If they could have, they would have special-ordered rods and reels in specific colors to complete the ensemble.
Now, price can be a point of contention for a lot of us. For the sake of the column, we will set an entry-level rod mark of $100. At the other end, Orvis will sell you a bamboo 4-weight for the low, low price of $2,998 (https://bit.ly/3uTueTu).
There are many great rods that will fit your needs that run through that ridiculous price spread. To pick one out, you have to cast them. Don’t — I repeat, do not — read a bunch of blogs and reviews about rods and then buy one online or run to a big box store to make your purchase.
Instead, use all that information to start your own search. Go to a fly fishing specialty shop and put your hands on the rods. Cast them. How do they feel to you?
If you don’t feel confident in your own skills, there will be someone there to help you make an educated decision after you cast it. Better yet, take a casting lesson or two before making that initial purchase. Learn how to get the “feel” of a rod first.
Whether I’m teaching beginners or advanced students, I can tell within 5 minutes what type of rod they should be casting. Not the brand of rod, but the action type. I can then help steer them toward the proper action and explain why they should be using it. Only then do we consider different brands and price points. After that, you will feel much more confident in going to the fly shop and casting the rods on the rack.
I know some of you were hoping for a simple answer, but no matter what the ads tell you, there just isn’t one. The good news is that finding the right rod is just the beginning of many days on the water escaping, learning, relaxing, and having those periodic adrenaline rushes caused by a tugging fish caught on your new rod.
Stay fly.
Capt. Rex Gudgel is a fly fishing guide in the Boca Grande area and an International Federation of Fly Fishers Master Certified casting instructor. If you’d like to take casting lessons, book a trip or just need more fly fishing info, contact him at 706-254-3504 or visit BocaGrandeSlamFlyFishing.com or CastWithRex.com.
